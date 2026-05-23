Felix Plaza Opens as New Gurugram’s Largest Lifestyle & Retail Destination

Gurugram, Haryana- May 23: Felix Plaza, Gurugram’s newest premium lifestyle and retail destination, has officially opened in Sector 82A, strengthening the organised retail landscape in New Gurugram’s fast-growing residential corridor.

Spread across approximately 8 lakh sq. ft., the mall has been designed as a one-stop destination integrating shopping, dining, entertainment and community experiences for the evolving urban consumer. With over 150 Indian and global brands, Felix Plaza brings together fashion, beauty, electronics, leisure and F&B offerings within a premium, experience-led environment.

The mall features leading brands including H&M, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Westside, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Guess, Birkenstock and Aldo, alongside anchors such as Cinepolis, Mr. DIY and Fun City. Felix Plaza also introduces exclusive-to-Gurugram brands including R&B Fashion, Skin Bae and Style Union.

Designed to encourage longer consumer engagement, the destination includes a 4-screen Cinepolis multiplex, Fun City, Fun Block, GameX arena and a dedicated 2-acre outdoor event space. Its dining offerings include a 600-seat food court along with popular names such as Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Chaayos, Punjab Grill and Nando’s.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson for Felix Plaza said: “Retail in emerging urban corridors within Gurugram is evolving from transactional formats to experience-led destinations. At Felix Plaza, we have created a curated ecosystem that combines leading global and Indian brands with entertainment, dining and community spaces. Our vision is to build a destination that goes beyond shopping and contributes meaningfully to the next phase of organised retail growth in these high-potential corridors.”

Since its opening, Felix Plaza has witnessed strong early consumer response and continues to build momentum with upcoming brand launches and activations.