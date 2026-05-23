Gillco Group’s ‘Meraqui’ Set to Emerge as Tricity’s Most Exclusive Luxury Lifestyle Address

Gillco Group has commenced construction of its ultra-premium residential development Meraqui on the prestigious Airport Road corridor in Mohali signalling a defining addition to the evolving luxury real estate landscape of the Tricity region. Envisioned as an address that blends architectural sophistication with immersive lifestyle experiences, the project reflects the group’s continued focus on creating future-ready urban communities rooted in design excellence, wellness, and elevated living.

Strategically positioned within one of North India’s fastest-growing real estate corridors, Meraqui has been conceptualised as a contemporary residential enclave offering 444 exquisitely designed residences across six iconic towers. The development will comprise expansive 3 and 4 BHK residences crafted with refined aesthetics, spacious layouts, abundant natural light and meticulously planned living environments tailored for discerning urban homeowners.

Inspired by the philosophy of creating something with passion and soul. Meraqui embodies a vision where luxury extends beyond residences into every aspect of the living experience. The development has been master-planned to offer a harmonious blend of open landscapes wellness-focused infrastructure and thoughtfully curated social spaces that foster a sense of community, exclusivity and serenity amidst urban living.

A standout feature of the project will be the largest jogging track in the Tricity region, integrated within expansive landscaped greens to promote holistic and wellness-oriented living. Complementing this will be a host of premium lifestyle amenities including a grand clubhouse, wellness and fitness studios, leisure lounges, recreational courts, meditation and relaxation zones, dedicated children’s spaces, designer landscaped gardens and exclusive community interaction areas designed to create a truly elevated residential ecosystem.

Speaking on the commencement of construction, Tejpreet Gill, Managing Director, Gillco Group said, “Meraqui has been envisioned as far more than a residential project it is conceived as a refined lifestyle destination that reflects the aspirations of modern families seeking sophisticated living, superior connectivity and thoughtfully crafted environments. The groundbreaking of the project marks a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering developments that redefine luxury community living in the region.”

He further added “Airport Road has emerged as one of the most dynamic and aspirational real estate destinations in North India, driven by robust infrastructure growth and increasing demand for premium housing. Through Meraqui, our endeavour is to create a landmark address that seamlessly combines architectural elegance, wellness-centric planning and a globally inspired lifestyle experience.”

Located on the thriving Airport Road stretch the development enjoys seamless connectivity to Chandigarh Mohali’s IT and commercial districts leading educational institutions, healthcare centres and lifestyle destinations. The corridor continues to witness substantial infrastructure expansion further strengthening its position as a preferred residential destination for luxury homebuyers and long-term investors alike.

Backed by a legacy spanning over two decades, Gillco Group has consistently delivered residential and commercial developments across the region with a strong emphasis on quality construction, timely execution and progressive urban planning. With Meraqui, Gillco group aims to introduce a new dimension of experiential luxury living to Punjab’s evolving real estate market.