Plum BodyLovin’ Partners with PVR INOX for Cinematic Launch of BodyLovin’ 2.0

Plum BodyLovin’ has unveiled a bold new chapter with the launch of BodyLovin’ 2.0, marked by a refreshed brand identity, reimagined packaging, and a high-impact collaboration with PVR INOX.

As the official bath and body partner for The Drama, one of the most anticipated international releases starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the partnership blends cinematic storytelling with sensorial beauty experiences.

Rooted in the theme of bold contrasts and unexpected pairings, BodyLovin’ 2.0 introduces new fragrance collections such as “Boardroom in Bora Bora,” “Petals on the Rocks,” “Matcha, But Disco,” and “Tropic of Discussion.” Each collection is designed as a complete bodycare routine, featuring body lotions, shower gels, and body mists that encourage layering and personalization.

The campaign extends across multiple touchpoints, including a high-energy premiere experience, in-theatre integrations, and large-format visuals across PVR INOX screens nationwide. A network of over 40 influencers further amplifies the campaign across digital platforms, ensuring continued engagement before and after the film’s release.

Speaking on the collaboration, Stuti Sethi, Brand Lead at Plum BodyLovin’, said,

“Both the film and our relaunch celebrate drama, bold twists, and unexpected combinations. Partnering with PVR INOX and The Drama allowed us to bring this shared energy to life across screens, shelves, and culture.”

Vijit Malviya, Senior Marketer at PVR INOX, added,

“This collaboration reflects a shared narrative of individuality and self-expression. It seamlessly bridges storytelling on screen with cultural expression beyond it.”

With The Drama releasing on April 3, 2026, alongside the launch of BodyLovin’ 2.0, the collaboration is being showcased across select PVR INOX theatres nationwide—creating a unique intersection where entertainment and personal care come together to “bring the drama” both on and off screen.