The Environmental Impact of Biogas: HomeBiogas Mitigated 135k Tons of CO2-eq In 2023

HomeBiogas Upcycled 8k Tons Of Food Into 32M Hours Of Clean Energy While Mitigating 135k Tons Of CO2-eq And Saving 210k Trees In 2023

Tel Aviv, March 13, 2024 – HomeBiogas (TLV:HMGS), A certified B Corp company developing biogas systems which convert organic waste into clean energy and bio-fertilizer on-site, successfully transformed 8,178 tons of food into 32,964,683 hours of clean energy while offsetting 134,734 tons of CO2-equivalents in 2023. This underscores the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance achievements, emphasizing the conversion of organic waste into renewable energy through on-site biogas systems.

One of the world’s greatest challenges is climate change due to GreenHouse Gas emissions that trap heat in the atmosphere. Methane is the second most abundant greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide (CO2), its ability to trap heat in the atmosphere is 84 times greater than CO2. As a result, methane emissions contributed to ~1/3 of today’s anthropogenic GHG warming. A significant part of the Methane emission results from the decay of organic matter in solid waste landfills, livestock manure, and wastewater treatment systems. HomeBiogas captures methane from these sources, turns it into renewable energy and bio-fertilizer, offering a unique opportunity to mitigate climate change while enhancing economic growth and health conditions, and improving air and soil quality.

Specializing in anaerobic digestion, HomeBiogas enables households and businesses to harness clean energy, reducing costs and emissions associated with food waste in landfills. With a global reach, the company has sold over 40,000 household systems in 100 countries.

HomeBiogas aligns with 13 UN Sustainable Development Goals, uses 100% recyclable materials in the systems production with a 15-year shelf life, and conserves 210,683 trees in 2023. Additionally, the company’s Bio-Toilet has saved 80% of water with each flush compared to traditional toilets, conserving 219,350,400m³ liters of water in 2023. Furthermore, over 600 systems have been installed in schools and communities worldwide, fostering education on waste reduction and renewable energy for future generations.

In the last three years, since HomeBiogas began measuring its environmental impact in 2021, they have upcycled 20,795 tons of food waste, which turned into 75,081,741 hours of clean cooking, while mitigating 336,050 tons of CO2-equivalents and saving 532,121 trees.