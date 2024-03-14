The Shepherd: A Bronze Age Tale by Tristan Nettles, now available from Histria Books

14th Mar 2024: Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Shepherd: A Bronze Age Tale by Tristan Nettles. This captivating novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

A young shepherd boy living between the no man’s land of civilization and beyond is taken and made a slave by an invading army en route to his homeland. Led by an undefeated general with a penchant for cruelty, this unassuming adolescent careens his way into the commander’s good graces through a witless charm. Finding out only all too late that the little shepherd boy was not at all what he had seemed, the unconquerable general and his army are led to their doom.

Tristan Nettles grew up on the wrong side of the tracks near Atlanta before enlisting in the Marine Corps right after high school. In 2015, the USA was left behind and a journey started on the far side of the world from Micronesia to Nepal to Thailand. There, the adventurer eventually became an international dark web drug dealer in order to fund his party lifestyle and pay for medical school studies in Europe. After his twenty-one-year-old fiancee was arrested and sentenced to death for an intercepted package of MDMA, Tristan tried everything to get her released from prison.

The Shepherd: A Bronze Age Tale, by Tristan Nettles, 230 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-384-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).