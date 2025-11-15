The World’s Largest Sanatan Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth Megaproject to be Built in Haridwar

Haridwar, November 15 – The sacred land of Haridwar, India, is about to witness the creation of a historic chapter that will become a spiritual, cultural, and national awakening center for ages to come.

The “Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth”, being established by Teerth Sewa Nyas, will have its foundation stone (Shila Poojan) ceremony on 21st November at 9:00 AM in Bhupatwala, Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

This is not merely a religious ceremony but a grand yajna for the global revival of Sanatan Dharma — destined to re-establish the soul of Bharat (India) as the spiritual center of the world. The estimated project cost is ₹1000 crore, spread across approximately 100 acres of sacred land.

Union of Vedic Wisdom and Modern Education – The World’s Unique Residential Gurukul

Under the Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth, a one-of-its-kind residential Vedic-Modern Gurukul is being established.

Here, students will receive education in Vedic knowledge, modern science, self-employment, and martial training, along with practical understanding of the four Purusharthas of life — Dharma (righteousness), Artha (prosperity), Kama (fulfillment), and Moksha (liberation). This Gurukul will revive the glorious Indian tradition where education was not merely for livelihood but for the purpose of life itself. It aims to prepare future Acharyas, Gurus, Yogacharyas, Karmayogis, and Nation Builders.

Sanatan Parliament Bhavan – The World’s First “Dharma Policy Centre”

The main attraction of the Mahapeeth will be the world’s first “Sanatan Parliament Bhavan” — a global platform for Dharma, Policy, and Culture.

Here, revered Sadhus, Saints, Acharyas, Dharma Gurus, Vedic scholars, Kathavachaks, and representatives of various spiritual lineages will come together to discuss and declare Dharmadesh (religious ordinances), principles, and policy decisions.

This “Sanatan Parliament Bhavan” will become the global headquarters for Sanatan unity and revival, where appointed Sanatan Parliamentarians will pass Dharmadesh for the entire world.

The Mahapeeth will also include a Self-Employment and Martial Training Centre, where one lakh (100,000) young men and women will be trained annually as “Dharm Yodhas” (Warriors of Dharma). They will be skilled in every martial art and will support the Indian Army at borders when needed and defend the nation from internal anti-Sanatan forces.

These youth will also be trained in self-defense, agriculture, handicrafts, Ayurveda, Yoga, and Vedic technologies — truly embodying the spirit of

“Dharma Raksha Se Rashtra Raksha” — Protecting the Nation through the Protection of Dharma.

Shankaracharya Peeth Inspiration Complex – Symbol of Sanatan Unity

The Mahapeeth campus will feature four spiritual inspiration complexes named after the four ancient Shankaracharya Peeths — Dwarka, Puri, Sringeri, and Jyotirmath. Each complex will depict the spiritual traditions, life journeys, and teachings of these Peeths and their revered Acharyas, representing the divine unity in the diversity of Sanatan Dharma.

Integrated Center of Akharas, Sects, and Sanatan Traditions

“Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth” will include dedicated purpose-built campuses for all 13 traditional Akharas of India, as well as for Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Arya Samaj, Ravidas, Kabir, Nath, and other Sanatan traditions.

Each of these centers will showcase statues, teachings, and historical contributions of their Gurus — allowing future generations to witness how the Sanatan heritage extends beyond India to all humanity.

108 Yagya Shalas, Saint Residences & Pilgrim Facilities

The project includes 108 Yagya Shalas for continuous Vedic rituals and yajnas. There will be 108 saint cottages equipped with modern facilities for the residence of saints from India and abroad.

Additionally, 1008 pilgrim and devotee accommodations are being built so that every pilgrim visiting can receive full hospitality and spiritual service along with darshan.

Veda Temple, Veda Study Centre & “Sanatan Time Museum”

At the heart of the Mahapeeth will be a Veda Temple and Veda Study & Research Centre, where Vedic scriptures will be studied, compiled, and translated.

Alongside, an extraordinary “Sanatan Time Museum” will be created — displaying, through modern technology, the journey of Sanatan civilization, culture, science, architecture, Ayurveda, and spirituality through the ages.

This museum will stand as living evidence of India’s eternal and timeless knowledge tradition before the world.

Cow Protection, Natural Healing & Environmental Mission

The Mahapeeth will also host a Desi Cow Protection & Research Center, along with a Natural Medicine & Naturopathy Centre, promoting traditional health systems and ecological balance.

Grand Meditation Hall, Library & Dharm Sabha Arena

The Mahapeeth will include a grand meditation hall, library, annakshetra (community kitchen), and a large Dharm Sabha auditorium.

A majestic “108 Teerth Darshan Parikrama Path” is also being developed, enabling devotees to experience the sacred essence of India’s major pilgrimage sites within a single complex.

The Era of Sanatan Renaissance

“Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth” is not just a temple or ashram — it is a centre for the renaissance of human civilization.

Here, the eternal Vedic message shall once again echo —

“Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah” — One who protects Dharma shall be protected by Dharma.

This Mahapeeth will remain a living embodiment of knowledge, meditation, service, and national upliftment for generations to come.

A Call for Public Participation

Teerth Sewa Nyas appeals to all spiritual, cultured, and patriotic individuals from India and abroad to contribute and participate in this divine endeavor.

Every devotee, student, entrepreneur, or householder can become a part of this Mahayajna. All donors’ names will be permanently inscribed in the “Daata Deergah (Donor Hall)”, and they will receive lifetime invitations to the Mahapeeth’s programs.

Foundation Ceremony (Shila Poojan):

21st November 2025, 9:00 AM onwards

Venue: Bhupatwala, Haridwar (Uttarakhand)

This sacred occasion will witness the presence of saints, spiritual leaders, scholars, social reformers, and devotees from across the nation. It will not merely be a foundation ceremony, but a proclamation of the new “Era of Sanatan Renaissance.”

Contact & Support

Teerth Sewa Nyas & Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth

Head Office: Teerthashram, Shivlok Colony, Near Bhagat Singh Chowk, Haridwar – 249401

Registered Office: B-11, Alankar Palace, Near Shankar Ashram, Jwalapur, Haridwar