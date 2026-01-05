Thyrocare Appoints Rajdeep Panwar as Chief Commercial Officer

Mumbai, Jan 05th: Thyrocare Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred toas “Thyrocare”, a leading healthcare diagnostics company, has appointed Rajdeep Panwar as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), strengthening Thyrocare’s leadership team as the company sharpens its commercial strategy and customer focus across India.

Rajdeep is an accomplished business leader with a strong techno-commercial background in the healthcare and diagnostic sector. He brings extensive experience in P&L management, multi-market business expansion, strategic planning and scaling large, multi-centre diagnostic operations. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in the launch and management of more than 200 diagnostic laboratories and has been a founding team member of two healthcare ventures.

Prior to this, Rajdeep served as the Director at GHL Pharma & Diagnostics Ltd. (GHL–Medanta), where he played a key role in expanding Medanta Labs across North India. His professional journey also includes leadership roles at organisations such as Apollo Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, and Dr. Lal PathLabs, where he led initiatives spanning business expansion, commercial strategy, technical operations, customer support, process excellence, accreditation, and organisational transformation.

Commenting on his appointment, Rajdeep Panwar, Chief Commercial Officer of Thyrocare, stated, “I am excited to join Thyrocare at a pivotal phase of its growth. The company’s mission to make high-quality diagnostics affordable and accessible across India strongly resonates with me. With its deep partner network and strong scientific foundation, Thyrocare is well positioned to get closer to patients and drive meaningful impact at scale.”

Rahul Guha, Managing Director and CEO of API Holdings, said, “As Thyrocare continues to scale, strengthening our leadership team is critical, and particularly having strong commercial leadership is key. Rajdeep brings deep experience in building and expanding diagnostics businesses in India. We believe his leadership will help strengthen our market approach and deepen engagement with customers and partners. In combination with Dr. Kinha, who recently joined us as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and brings deep operational and quality expertise, the Thyrocare leadership team is best in class and well positioned to win in this growing market.”

In his new role as Chief Commercial Officer, Rajdeep will be responsible for P&L of Thyrocare and lead the company’s commercial functions end-to-end, which include franchise business, corporate business, direct-to-consumer channels, customer relationship management, customer operations, catalogue management, and radiology services. He will focus on driving revenue growth, enhancing customer experience, and expanding Thyrocare’s presence across India. Rajdeep’s appointment underscores Thyrocare’s commitment to building a leadership team that can deliver on its growth ambitions. As part of API Holdings, Thyrocare remains committed to its core mission: making healthcare more accessible by offering diagnostics that are both affordable and accurate.