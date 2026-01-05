Top 6 Credit Cards for Rewards on GST & Tax Payments in India

Paying GST or tax payments with credit cards can either be an expensive mistake or a rewarding step. Take IDFC Wealth debit card for example. It offers 0.75% reward for government and income tax spends. But credit card charges are 1% so you’ll still be in net loss even though you got rewarded. On the other hand, there are cards like HDFC Bizblack that offer upto 16.6% reward on GST, tax payments and business spends. This guide breaks down the best credit cards for GST and income tax payments. We have shared a detailed review of the 6 best credit cards for tax payments in India along with their key features, benefits, joining and annual fee, fee waiver, bonus rewards, rewards capping & everything else you need to know.

Top 6 Credit Cards for GST & Tax Payments in India

When it comes to paying GST or income tax using a credit card, the card you choose matters more than the payment amount. Reward caps, monthly limits, and milestone structures are pretty important to know The credit cards below are the few that still make sense for tax payments in India:

HDFC Bizblack Metal Edition Credit Card

One of the best credit cards for tax and GST payments is HDFC Bizblack. You get a 16.6% return on upto ₹56,250 spent on government and income tax every month. ₹56,250 is the sweet spot because it fully uses the 7,500 bonus points cap. Any tax payment above this earns only base rewards, so the return drops from 16.6% to 3.3% (base reward rate).

HDFC Bizblack Metal Edition Credit Card Benefits on Tax Payments Base reward rate Bonus rewards Total value back on paying Taxes Joining Fee Annual Fee 5 points per ₹150 5X capped to 7,500 points (25 points per ₹150) 16.6% (~15.6% effective) ₹10,000 ₹10,000

How HDFC Bizblack Card gives upto 16.6% reward on paying taxes?💡

When you spend ₹56,250 on tax, the card should give you 9,375 reward points. This 9,375 comes from the 5X rate. Basically, if you divide ₹56,250 by 150 = 375 = 375 × 25 points = 9,375 points. Now split those 9,375 points into 1,875 base points + 7,500 bonus points (since that’s the max cap for bonus rewards). Together they total 9,375. If you redeem these points for flights on HDFC SmartBuy, 1 point = ₹1. So 9,375 points = ₹9,375 value. You spent ₹56,250 and got back ₹9,375 value. Thus, ₹9,375 ÷ ₹56,250 = 0.166 = 16.6% valueback. Add processing fee (~1%) and the returns total to 15% roughly.

Following are some of the key features and benefits of HDFC Bizblack Metal Edition Credit Card:

Benefits and Key Features:

Joining Fee: ₹10,000 + GST

Annual Fee: ₹10,000 + GST

Annual Fee waiver on spends above ₹7.5 lakh in the previous year

Value of 1 Reward Point = Up to ₹1

Rewards on business needs and tax payments: 5 points per ₹150 spend

Bonus rewards: 5X Reward Points on bill payments, GST payments, hotel and flight bookings, etc (capped to 7,500 points per month)

Up to 55 days of interest-free credit.

Club Marriott Annual Membership + Taj Stay voucher worth ₹5,000*

6 complimentary golf games per quarter at top courses worldwide, with 24×7 concierge booking assistance.

Earn vouchers worth ₹20,000 in a calendar year on spending ₹20 lakh or more.

Up to 10X Reward Points on Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Apple Imagine Tresor, on SmartBuy.

Card Eligibility:

Following is the eligibility criteria for applying to HDFC Bizblack Metal Edition Credit Card:

Nationality: Indian

Self-employed

Age: Minimum 21 years, Maximum 65 years

Income: Income Tax Return (ITR) greater than ₹30 lakh per annum

Customers can apply credit card using ITR, GST returns

Pro Tip: HDFC Bizblack card is more beneficial for monthly tax payments. For example, if you need to pay 10 Lakhs in one go for capital gains, your rewards will be quite low because the processing fee charges (~1%) will be applied on the entire amount but the bonus rewards are capped per month. So if you want to maximize your returns, break up your taxes every month and then pay.

Useful Links:

HDFC Bizblack Credit Card

HDFC Bizblack Valuechart

HDFC Bizblack Rewards Point Program T&C

HDFC Bizpower Credit Card

If you are a small business owner with ITR above 12 Lakhs p.a, you can consider applying for HDFC Bizpower credit card for earning rewards on GST and tax payments. The base reward is pretty decent, 4 reward points on every ₹150 spent which is about 2.6%. However, if you deduct charges (~1%), you are left with around 1.6% return on base rewards. But here’s where the tables turn. The card offers 5X reward points on minimum business spends of ₹25,000 in statement cycle. These 5X bonus rewards are capped to 5,000 points per statement cycle. That’s a 6.6% gross return and an effective return of 5.6% on GST and Tax payments which is great.

HDFC Bizpower Credit Card Benefits on Tax Payments Base reward rate Bonus rewards Total value back on paying Taxes Joining Fee Annual Fee 4 points per ₹150 spent 5X reward points on minimum business spends of ₹25,000 (capped to 5000 points per statement cycle) 6.6% (effective ~5.6%) ₹2500 + GST ₹2500 + GST

Following are some of the key features and benefits of HDFC Bizpower Credit Card:

Benefits and Key Features:

Joining Fee: ₹2500 + GST

Annual Fee: ₹2500 + GST

Annual Fee waiver on spends above ₹4 lakh in the previous year

Value of 1 Reward Point = Up to ₹0.50

Rewards on business needs and tax payments: 4 points per ₹150 spend

Bonus rewards: 5X reward points on minimum spend of ₹25,000 in statement cycle (capped to 5,000 points per statement cycle)

Up to 55 days of interest-free credit.

Up to 16 airport lounge access within India per calendar year

6 International lounge access via Priority Pass*/ Year

Get a ₹1,500 Amazon Voucher or Amazon Prime (1 Year) + Biz Prime (6 Months) on your first online transaction within 30 days of issuance.

Get a ₹2,500 MakeMyTrip/Reliance Digital voucher on quarterly retail spends of ₹2.5 lakh (excluding rent & petrol).

Save up to 40% on Business Travel & Software Purchases via SmartBuy

4% discount on flight and hotel bookings via MMT MyBiz

Card Eligibility:

Following is the eligibility criteria for applying to HDFC Bizpower Credit Card:

A Self Employed Indian Citizen

Age between 21 to 65 years

Annual ITR above ₹12 Lakhs

Customers can apply for HDFC Bizpower credit card using ITR, GST returns, Bank Statements and Merchant payment report.

Useful Links:

HDFC Bizgrow Credit Card

This is one of the most entry-level HDFC credit cards for tax and GST payments. Its base reward is 2 Cashpoints per ₹150 spent (0.33%) which is pretty weak. So it only makes sense to use this card if you can maximize the bonus rewards, something worth checking before you click on that credit card apply button. You get 10X CP on a minimum ₹10,000 spent (max 1500 CP) in a statement cycle. So the sweet spot to get 3.3% to 2.3% value back on tax payments is between ₹11,250 to ₹12,500 spend in a month. The value of 1 Cashpoint is upto ₹0.25 (redeemed against statement) though you need minimum 2500 CP to redeem them against statement balance.

HDFC Bizgrow Credit Card Benefits on Tax Payments Base reward rate Bonus rewards Total value back on paying Taxes Joining Fee Annual Fee 2 Cashpoints per ₹150 10X CP on a minimum ₹10,000 spend 3.3% (~2.3% effective) ₹500 ₹500

Following are some of the key features and benefits of HDFC Bizgrow Credit Card:

Benefits and Key Features:

Joining Fee: ₹500 + GST

Annual Fee: ₹500 + GST

Annual Fee waiver on spends above ₹1 lakh in the previous year

Value of 1 Reward Point = Up to ₹0.25 (against statement balance)

Rewards on business needs and tax payments: 2 Cashpoints per ₹150 spend

Bonus rewards: 10X Cashpoints on a minimum ₹10,000 spent (max 1500 CP) in a statement cycle.

Earn 2000 CashPoints every quarter on your quarterly spends of ₹1,00,000. (On all retail spends excluding rent and petrol).

Up to 55 days of interest-free credit.

Save up to 40% on Business Travel & Software Purchases via SmartBuy

4% discount on flight and hotel bookings via MMT MyBiz

Up to ₹1,800 CashBack in the first year with SmartPay automated bill payments

Card Eligibility:

Following is the eligibility criteria for applying to HDFC Bizgrow Credit Card:

A Self Employed Indian Citizen

Age between 21 to 65 years

Annual ITR above ₹6 Lakhs

Customers can apply for HDFC Bizgrow credit card using ITR, GST returns, Bank Statements and Merchant payment report.

Pro Tip⭐: Since the bonus rewards are only unlocked after a 10K spend, this card is only worth it if you need to make business spends or pay taxes worth more than 10K in a month. Otherwise, the base reward (0.33%) is pretty weak.

Useful Links:

Kotak White Reserve Credit Card

Kotak White Reserve is a milestone-based credit card, meaning there’s no base reward rate or bonus rewards that you earn. Instead, the rewards you earn depend on the milestone you hit. You can earn anywhere from ~1.67% to ~2.5% return on spends ranging from 3 Lakhs to 1 Crore. One of the categories where Kotak White Reserve fetches rewards is for advance tax payments.

This card doesn’t have the most rewarding returns on tax payments. While other cards like Bizblack maximize its rewards at lower spend of 56K per month, this one continues to reward very high annual spends too (upto 1 Crore). The sweet spot to earn a positive net return is between 30L to 50L (1% to 1.2% effective, respectively) for spends above 50L, the net return only increases by 0.1% to 0.2% which doesn’t make much sense if we compare spendings vs returns. But if you have very high annual tax payments, Kotak White Reserve might be one of the few cards that pay rewards on such huge payments. You can redeem the White Pass directly as vouchers of Amazon, Taj Experiences, etc (1 White Pass = Rs.1).

Kotak White Reserve Credit Card Benefits on Tax Payments Base reward rate Bonus rewards Total value back on paying Taxes Joining Fee Annual Fee None None 1.6% to 2.5% (effective 0.49% to 1.32%) ₹3000 + GST ₹3000 + GST

Following are some of the key features and benefits of Kotak White Reserve Credit Card for tax payments:

Benefits and Key Features:

Joining Fee: ₹3,000 + GST

Annual Fee: ₹3,000 + GST

Annual Fee waiver on retail spends of 5 Lakhs in an year

Rewards on business needs and tax payments: upto 1.32% net value back

Bonus rewards: None

Value of 1 White Pass = Rs.1 (against brand vouchers)

Club Marriott Membership applicable across 350 hotels and 1000 restaurants in Asia Pacific

Unlimited international and domestic lounge access

Enjoy 2 complimentary tee offs every month at some of the finest golf courses in India and the world

Redeem White Pass against gift vouchers of premium brands, flights, hotels, philanthropy, cashback and curated travel expeditions by National Geographic

Card Eligibility:

Following is the eligibility criteria for applying to Kotak White Reserve Credit Card:

Primary Credit Card holder’s age: 28 to 60 years

Add-on Card holder’s age: 18 years or above

Location: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (including Gurgaon and Noida), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune

Income: ₹25 lakh and above per annum

Useful Links:

Kotak White Reserve Credit Card

Standard Chartered Bank Ultimate Credit Card

If you are looking for a clean, simple credit card for rewards on GST and tax payments, SCB Ultimate is something to consider. You earn 3 RP per ₹150 spent (no minimum or maximum capping) with value of 1 reward point = ₹1. The reward points can be redeemed through the rewards portal of the bank i.e. R360 against products, vouchers or services featured in the 360 Rewards catalogue. To put simply, you get a 2% gross return on your spends (~1% effective after charges). It’s not the most rewarding credit card for GST & tax payments but it’s one of the cleanest and simplest options for tax payments if you want predictable, unlimited rewards without any complicated T&C.

SCB Ultimate Credit Card Benefits on Tax Payments Base reward rate Bonus rewards Total value back on paying Taxes Joining Fee Annual Fee 3 RP per ₹150 spent (unlimited) None 2% (~1% effective) ₹5000 + GST ₹5000 + GST (no waiver)

Following are some of the key features and benefits of SCB Ultimate Credit Card for tax payments:

Benefits and Key Features:

Joining Fee: ₹5,000 + GST

Annual Fee: ₹5,000 + GST

Annual Fee waiver : None

Value of 1 Reward Point = ₹1 (redeem as vouchers, products, services)

Rewards on business needs and tax payments: 2% reward points

Bonus rewards: None

5 reward points per ₹150 spends (except for Utilities, Supermarkets, Insurance, Property management, Schools & Government payments)

4 complimentary access per calendar quarter on domestic Lounges in India

1 complimentary access per month at international lounges outside India (with Priority Pass) subject to spends of ₹20,000 in previous calendar month

Earn 6000 Reward Points* worth Rs.6000 on payment of joining fee

Card Eligibility:

Following is the eligibility criteria for applying to SCB Ultimate Credit Card:

An Indian Citizen

Applicant’s age should be between 21 and 65.

Applicants should have a stable monthly income.

The minimum income requirement for salaried is Rs.2 Lakh per month and Rs.24 Lakh per annum

Applicants should belong to credit cards sourcing cities/locations of the Bank.

Useful Links:

SCB Ultimate Credit Card

SCB Ultimate Credit Card T&C

Times Black ICICI Credit Card

Times Black ICICI is a lifestyle and privilege card. It’s not the most rewarding credit card for tax payments. Cards like HDFC Bizblack are more rewarding if tax payments are your only goal. With Times Black ICICI, you earn flat 2% reward points on all domestic spends. You can redeem these points at 1 RP = ₹0.40 against statement balance. For government payments such as property tax, advance tax, fees, court payments, postal payments, etc, there’s a capping of 5000 points per statement cycle.

So you can pay advance taxes upto 2.5 Lakhs and earn 2% points = 5000 reward points (max cap hit) = 5000 pts x ₹0.40 = ₹2000 = 0.8% return. If we include ~1% charges, the effective return is negative.

However, the spends you make as tax payments are included in milestone so it can help you reach milestone benefits such as ₹10,000 TataCliq luxury voucher, ₹10,000 EaseMyTrip voucher, luxury hotel stay vouchers & much more which unlocks at thresholds like 2.5L, 5L, 10L and 20L. Thus, this card only makes sense if you need lifestyle benefits along with rewards on tax payments.

Times Black ICICI Credit Card Benefits on Tax Payments Base reward rate Bonus rewards Total value back on paying Taxes Joining Fee Annual Fee 2% (domestic spends) milestone benefits 0.8% (gross return) ₹20,000 + GST ₹20,000 + GST

Following are some of the key features and benefits of Times Black ICICI Credit Card:

Benefits and Key Features:

Joining Fee: ₹20,000 + GST

Annual Fee: ₹20,000 + GST

Annual Fee waiver on spends above ₹25 lakh in the previous year

Value of 1 Reward Point = ₹0.40 (against statement balance)

Rewards on business needs and tax payments: 2% reward points

Bonus rewards: None except that spends gets counted for milestone benefits

2.5% reward points on international spends

₹10,000 voucher from Klook on 2L annual spend

Choose between 10 WeWork passes and an airport transfer via helicopter or sedan on 5L annual spend

₹10,000 voucher from Tata CLiQ Luxury at 10L annual spend

Choose between Lohono voucher worth ₹20,000 and Ayatana stay worth ₹20,000 at 20L annual spend

Unlimited lounge access at domestic airports

Card Eligibility:

Following is the eligibility criteria for applying to Times Black ICICI Credit Card:

An Indian citizen over 21 years of age

A salaried individual with a monthly income of ₹2,00,000

Self-employed individual with an annual income of ₹24,00,000

Useful Links:

Times Black ICICI Credit Card

Times Black ICICI Card Benefits

With this we have come to an end of our list of the best credit cards for GST and tax payments in India. Taxes are never fun, but the right credit card can make it a bit less painful. Pick one that gives you rewards and use it smartly. Small perks like these can actually make a difference. Obviously, no card beats HDFC Bizblack for tax payments, GST and business spends. But, we know everyone’s needs are different and hence, we have shared a few more options that are worth considering. We hope you found this article helpful.

Disclaimer: The list of “Top 6 Credit Cards for Rewards on GST & Tax Payments in India” presented in this article is for informational purposes only. The ranking or order of products is illustrative and does not represent an official rating, endorsement, or comparison of quality. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research, consult tech experts or professionals, and review details before making any purchase or decision.