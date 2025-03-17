TiE Mumbai conducted its Hall of Fame – Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Enablers of the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Mumbai, 17 March 2025: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai conducted the much-anticipated ‘Hall of Fame’ Awards at TiEcon 2025, a premier event that recognizes exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship, investment, corporate leadership, and public service. This was held on March 12, 2025, at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre. BKC – India’s largest and first state of the art Conference and Exhibition center.

These prestigious awards honored and recognized outstanding entrepreneurs, investors, investment bankers, corporates and government change agents who have significantly impacted the Indian and global economic ecosystem. High achievers, impactful value creators, marquee individuals and institutions who have brought about positive change through innovation, disrupted the norms and are wealth creators were recognized for these invaluable contributions.

The Chief Guest for the TiE Mumbai’s Hall of Fame Awards was Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy – Founder, Infosys, who graced the occasion and celebrated the remarkable achievements of innovators and wealth creators.

Ranu Vohra, President, TiE Mumbai said, “At TiE Mumbai, we believe in honoring individuals who have set benchmarks in entrepreneurship and have created transformative impact. The Hall of Fame is our way of celebrating these pioneers, who not only build successful businesses but also inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.” Apoorva Sharma, President-Elect, TiE Mumbai and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts & 100Unicorns, added, “The Hall of Fame awards highlight the essence of entrepreneurship – resilience, innovation, and leadership. We are proud to recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed immensely to the startup and investment ecosystem, driving India’s economic growth.” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India said, “At Havas Media Network India, we have always believed in the power of meaningful partnerships that drive real impact. Our long-standing association with TiE reflects our shared commitment to nurturing India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As a partner, we take pride in supporting initiatives that empower entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and create a lasting impact. Through this collaboration, we continue to champion meaningful brands and industry leaders who are shaping the future and driving economic growth.” The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was honored with the “Exemplary Leadership Award for Infrastructure Development, Investments and Water Conservation in Maharashtra ” by Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy.

Mr. Fadnavis dedicated the award to the citizens of Maharashtra, crediting the work initiated in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He highlighted Maharashtra’s emergence as the top destination for innovation and foreign direct investment, with investments worth ₹1.39 lakh crore pouring in within just nine months.

The Chief Minister also proclaimed Maharashtra as India’s new startup capital, citing the state’s record-breaking startup growth and investment. With infrastructure projects gaining momentum, Maharashtra is well poised for continued economic success. His statement further highlights the state’s focus on infrastructure development as a key aspect of good governance. Infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Metro, and Vadhavan projects in Mumbai and the MMR region demonstrate the government’s commitment to public welfare and economic growth.