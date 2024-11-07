Top 10 Easiest Cities to Get Married in 2024: Study Ranked

The study by JJ’s House, an e-commerce retailer specializing in wedding dresses, reveals the top cities where couples can plan their wedding with minimal hassle and expense. The study assessed cities across several factors critical for planning a wedding abroad. These included the average cost of a wedding, hotel costs for a five-night stay at a 4-star hotel, safety index, the ability for foreigners to get married, the waiting time for a marriage license, the marriage license fee, and the difficulty of obtaining a visa. The cities were then ranked based on a composite score reflecting the overall ease and affordability of getting married.

City Name Average Cost of a Wedding Average Hotel Costs for 2 person 5 nights (4* hotel) Safety Index Can foreigners get married in these countries Waiting Time for Marriage License / Days Marriage License Fee Difficulty to Obtain a Visa (1-10) Composite Score Bangkok, Thailand $6,000 $193 60.20 Yes, but you will typically need to provide a specific set of documents 5 $11 3 89.68 Singapore, Singapore $55,000 $485 94.00 At least one party is to be present in Singapore for at least 15 days before marriage registration. 90 $31 3 70.24 Prague, Czech Republic $27,300 $263 93.08 Yes 30 $45 4 67.46 Buenos Aires, Argentina $3,700 $245 54.78 Yes 5 $2 4 67.43 Warsaw, Poland $25,000 $373 92.19 Yes 31 $24 4 64.64 Santiago, Chile $7,400 $203 55.48 Yes 14 $72 4 64.61 Stockholm, Sweden $7,000 $296 72.75 Yes, but you will typically need to provide a specific set of documents 21 $72 4 64.58 Vienna, Austria $22,200 $350 88.07 Yes 28 $82 4 62.86 Madrid, Spain $23,400 $424 90.86 Yes 45 $0 4 62.27 São Paulo, Brazil $6,600 $164 45.00 Yes 30 $100 4 60.77

Bangkok, Thailand comes first with a composite score of 89.68. Bangkok is the most cost-effective and easiest destination to get married in, with an average wedding cost totaling $6,000 and affordable hotel rates, starting at $193 for a 5-night stay. The city also has a reasonable marriage license fee, making it ideal for couples seeking an economical yet vibrant wedding destination.

Singapore stands in second place with a score of 70.24. Known for its exceptional safety, with a safety index reaching 94.00, Singapore is perfect for couples who prioritize security and luxury. It is also easy to get a visa for travelling to Singapore which adds to the city’s ranking.

Prague, Czech Republic, appears third on the list with a composite score of 67.46. Prague combines high safety with a safety index of 93.08, and moderate costs, making it an attractive destination for a stylish yet secure wedding. The city’s historical charm adds to its appeal for couples looking for a picturesque venue.

Buenos Aires, Argentina ranks fourth with a score of 67.43. Buenos Aires stands out for having the lowest average wedding cost, totaling $3700, combined with the lowest marriage license fee at just $2. It takes only 4 days to get a marriage license in Buenos Aires, which also makes it easy to tie the knot there.

Warsaw, Poland comes fifth with a score of 64.64. Warsaw balances affordability and safety, with an average wedding cost of $25,000 and a high safety index of 92.19. The marriage license fee in Warsaw is $24, and the waiting time for the license is 31 days.

Santiago, Chile ranks sixth with a composite score of 64.61. Santiago’s average wedding cost is $7,400, and the safety index is 55.48. The marriage license fee is higher at $72, and couples typically face a 14-day waiting period for the license.

Stockholm, Sweden stands seventh on the list of the easiest cities to get married with a score of 64.58. Stockholm has an average wedding cost of $7,000 and a safety index of 72.75. The marriage license fee is $72, with a waiting period of 21 days.

Vienna, Austria ranks eighth with a composite score of 62.86. Vienna’s average wedding cost is $22,200, and it has a safety index of 88.07. The marriage license fee is relatively high at $82, with a 28-day waiting period.

Madrid, Spain comes ninth with a score of 62.27. Madrid combines a safety index of 90.86 with an average wedding cost of $23,400. The city has no marriage license fee, but couples must wait 45 days for the license.

São Paulo, Brazil ranks tenth with a composite score of 60.77. São Paulo offers an affordable average wedding cost of $6,600 and the lowest hotel rates among the top 10 at $164. However, it has the lowest safety index in the top 10 at 45.00, and the marriage license fee is $100, with a 30-day waiting period.

A spokesperson from JJ’s House recently commented on the study: “Choosing the perfect city for your wedding involves more than just the budget—it’s about finding a place that aligns with your vision and priorities. Bangkok offers incredible value with its low costs, making it ideal for budget-conscious couples. Meanwhile, Singapore’s unmatched safety and luxury provide peace of mind for those looking for a top-tier experience. Each city has unique qualities that can make your special day truly unforgettable”

Methodology: The study by JJ’s House used a comprehensive approach to evaluate the ease and affordability of getting married across 50 cities worldwide. This analysis considered several key factors, including the average cost of a wedding, which was drawn from sources such as The Knot and Courtly. Hotel costs for a five-night stay at a 4-star hotel were analyzed from Booking.com to represent the typical expenses for guests, while safety index scores were integrated to assess the overall security of each city, with data sourced from CEOWORLD Magazine’s 2024 list of the Safest Cities. In addition, the study examined the complexity of legal requirements for marriage, such as the waiting time for a marriage license, the associated fees, and the ease with which foreigners can get married in these locations. Visa difficulty was also considered, with each city receiving a score from 1 to 10 based on the challenges involved in obtaining a visa for that country. The cities where it was most difficult to obtain visas were excluded from the final ranking. These factors were weighted to create a composite score that reflects both the financial and logistical considerations couples face when planning a wedding abroad.