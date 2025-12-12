TrueReach AI Announces Entropy AI-native SDLC Platform that Generates Production-grade Software Reducing Development Time by 75percent

India, Dec 12th: TrueReach AI, a bold new disruptor in the Global software development space, today announced the launch of Entropy – its proprietary, AI-led, human-assisted GenAI platform that is ushering in the autonomous era of software development. Moving away from the traditional and emerging AI tools, Entropy is designed to orchestrate the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) – from architecture and sprint planning to coding, testing and validation. In early deployments, Entropy has already demonstrated its transformative potential by autonomously building a full-scale production system for an enterprise operating across 65 cities, digitising sales and customer operations with zero human-written code. The software that would have typically required 120 man-weeks of engineering effort was completed in just 24 man-weeks, marking a defining moment in the evolution of how software can now be built!

The Current Landscape and why SDLC needs disruption:

Even as AI becomes more pervasive in the software development areas, it is still used as an assistant for engineers and developers. And even as several companies report integration of AI, its usage is often limited to certain stages of SDLC.

According to TechReviewer’s 2025 global survey, while 72.2% of companies now use AI for code generation, they still struggle to translate these individual gains into a holistic, end-to-end software development process. Some of the biggest barriers that remain consistent include a lack of enterprise-specific context, orphan code, and the inability to orchestrate complete workflows. Current AI tools, used in isolation, optimise individual tasks while leaving the broader development process still human-intensive, costing a lot of manhours – a limitation Entropy was built to solve.

TrueReach’s Entropy is set to bring a paradigm shift to the SDLC landscape! Its ability to deliver production-ready enterprise software, not just code fragments, is critical to close these gaps. Speaking about their new platform, Mr Mohit Behl, co-founder, TrueReach AI, said, “We are witnessing a category-defining shift. Enterprise leaders understand AI will transform development, but current tools improve individual developer productivity by 20-45% while leaving the majority of the software development process untouched. When we demonstrate a production system built with zero human-written code, they’re not evaluating a productivity tool. They’re evaluating a strategic platform for how their organisation builds software. The conversations shift from ‘can this help my developers code faster’ to ‘how does this change our capacity to deliver business value through software?’ And that is the crux of what we at TrueReach are aiming to build!” Amit Kumar Tyagi, Co-Founder and CEO of TrueReach AI, further added, “The companies testing Entropy in production are fundamentally rethinking what’s possible with software capability. Organisations that couldn’t afford custom applications earlier can afford them now! Teams that spent months on infrastructure can now focus entirely on strategic decisions and business innovation. But the deeper transformation is operational: engineering organisations are restructuring around AI orchestration. The role shifts from writing code to architecting systems, validating business logic, and ensuring quality. It’s not automation—it’s a different operating model for software development.”

Some of the key features of TrueReach’s Entropy, that are a game-changer, include:

AI-led Architecture and Planning: Entropy proposes solution architecture and generates detailed sprint plans. Human teams of solution architects and project managers need to only validate and approve. This process leads to 75% of man-weeks in savings otherwise spent on the planning phase.

Autonomous code and test generation: Entropy writes full code bases, complete with test suites. And while the entire coding happens through the platform, human developer only need to oversee it. As per early deployment statistics, this leads to 90% savings in time spent on development and testing.

The Impact?

What used to take months can now be completed in weeks!

With AI doing the heavy lifting, human talent is liberated to concentrate on high-value work, including innovation, strategy, and architectural decision-making. Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to achieve shorter release cycles, reduce rework and deliver consistent production-grade outputs. In a world where enterprises urgently need speed, consistency, governance, and cost efficiency, Entropy provides the structural shift the industry has been searching for – replacing fragmentated tools with a single, autonomous SDLC engine, designed for real-world scale.

This is not just incremental productivity; it is a strategic re-invention of the SDLC itself!

And TrueReach is already tapping into the massive potential. With Entropy, the company aims to capture 10% of the global IT Services delivery over the next five years. The initial go-to-market strategy focuses on mid-sized IT services firms, followed by global capability centres (GCCs), product development companies, and large service organisations. Seed-funded by strategic investors, TrueReach AI is now expanding its technical leadership, product capabilities, and global enterprise adoption.

As enterprises enter a future where software becomes their most dynamic, ever-evolving asset, Entropy marks the start of a new engineering frontier – one where AI does not just accelerate, but fundamentally owns the entire SDLC. And just as past industrial revolutions had automated labour, in the AI age, Entropy is set to automate creation itself – transforming SDLC from human-run to AI-led. With Entropy, organisations finally gain a platform that does not stop at generating code but goes beyond and delivers complete, production-ready enterprise software end-to-end. Which means now, as software builds itself with AI, teams can innovate without constraint, and enterprises can operate and grow with agility and focus!