TVS Motor Unveils A Bold Youthful New TVS Radeon For a Dynamic New Generation of Riders

Chandigarh, October 13, 2026: As India enters the festive season, TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, and a global leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing, today introduced the new TVS Radeon, bringing a refreshed, dynamic design. With over 1.1 million TVS Radeon customers the new TVS Radeon builds on the motorcycle’s established strengths while introducing a contemporary and aspirational new design language.

Over the years, the TVS Radeon customers have evolved with a changing India. Rising aspirations, changing lifestyles and greater exposure to new experiences have also shaped expectations from everyday mobility. The new TVS Radeon has been designed to reflect this evolution, bringing together a distinctive new visual identity with the robustness, practicality and everyday versatility that customers have come to associate with TVS Radeon.

A Distinctive New Design Language

The new TVS Radeon introduces a refreshed design, with key updates to the fuel tank, side panels and rear cowl. The bold, directional treatment gives the motorcycle a contemporary and confident road presence, while retaining its approachable character.

At the front, a new-gen full LED headlamp with a distinctive signature light creates a sense of motion and dynamism. Seamlessly integrated LED turn signal lamps complement the headlamp, adding to the motorcycle’s sleek and modern appearance. The rear features a new LED tail lamp with signature elements and a 3D tunnel effect, creating greater depth and a distinctive rear identity. LED turn signal lamps complete the look with a clean and sophisticated finish.

New dynamic graphics further enhance the refreshed design, adding visual energy and reinforcing the motorcycle’s youthful and aspirational character.

Everyday Practicality, Retained

While the new TVS Radeon gets a design evolution, it retains the features and characteristics that have made it a trusted motorcycle. It continues to offer the longest seat in its segment, designed to provide enhanced comfort for everyday riding and the reverse LCD cluster with RTMi, bringing relevant information and convenience to the rider.