CoinSwitch Ventures Rebrands as BlackLane Capital, Expands Early-Stage Investment Mandate Globally

Bengaluru, October 13th, 2026: CoinSwitch Ventures, previously the investment arm of CoinSwitch, today announced its rebranding as BlackLane Capital, an independent global early-stage investment firm. The fund is expanding beyond its original Web3 focus to invest across fintech, enterprise infrastructure, new age consumer applications and digital assets, with investments of up to $5 million.

BlackLane Capital aims to enable more than $100 million in funding for startups over the next five years, through its own investments and its broader network of founders, investors and strategic partners.

Established in 2022, CoinSwitch Ventures initially focused on Web3, blockchain and token projects and has since backed more than 26 startups, including Stan, Deconflict, Yousend and Uniblock. BlackLane Capital builds on that experience with a broader mandate focused on companies addressing large markets and demonstrating the potential to scale across geographies.

“Technology is being applied to a much broader set of problems today, from financial services and infrastructure to consumer businesses and entirely new digital categories. That creates a much wider universe of companies worth backing early,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch. “BlackLane Capital gives us the scope to invest across that opportunity while building on the relationships and experience we have developed over the years. We want to back founders early, help them navigate the difficult stages of building a company and build a portfolio of businesses that can grow well beyond their first market,” he added.

The expansion comes as CoinSwitch strengthens its financial position, turning profitable in FY26 as revenue more than doubled year-on-year. With over $300 million raised, the company is well positioned to invest in the next generation of businesses while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment.

Pratyush Shah, Investment Head BlackLane Capital, said, “Our Web3 roots gave us a global outlook from the very beginning. We were looking at founders and businesses across markets early on, which allowed us to build relationships across geographies and develop a strong network that continues to give us access to founders and opportunities globally. Today, we are seeing a growing number of ambitious companies built with global markets in mind from the outset, particularly as AI lowers the barriers to building and scaling technology businesses across borders. That is one of the themes we are particularly excited about at BlackLane Capital, as we look to partner with founders who are thinking about global markets from day one.”

The firm will draw on the wider PeepalCo ecosystem, bringing founders access to relevant operating experience, industry relationships and investor networks alongside capital. Support will span areas such as product and business strategy, partnerships and subsequent fundraising, including participation in follow-on rounds where appropriate.