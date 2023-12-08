U.S.CAD, An ARKANCE Company, Acquires Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam Business

Irvine, CA, December 08, 2023 –U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company, a leading provider of technology and services to the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner-operator (AECO) community, has acquired Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam business.

U.S. CAD will provide Autodesk and Bluebeam product sales, technical support, and training to Kelar Pacific customers. Furthermore, U.S. CAD solidifies its position as the industry leader in AECO technology solutions in California and the Western region of the United States with the acquisition of Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam business.

With the acquisition of Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam business, U.S. CAD adds an impressive roster of Western-based AECO customers to its considerable and growing customer base. Additionally, several Kelar Pacific team members, including sales, technical, and marketing personnel, will join U.S. CAD.

“Today represents another exciting chapter for U.S. CAD. For over two decades, U.S. CAD and Kelar Pacific have served the same geographic markets, with a deep shared commitment to the AECO community to advance digitalization to design and build a better world. I am honored that Kelar Pacific chose U.S. CAD as the right partner to continue serving its valued Autodesk and Bluebeam customers. Together, U.S. CAD is well-positioned to care for Kelar Pacific customers’ Autodesk and Bluebeam needs without disruption and provide additional meaningful value through innovative products and services. U.S. CAD and Kelar Pacific have operated as friendly neighbors in Southern California, where both companies are headquartered, for many years. With Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam teams joining U.S. CAD, we are together the undeniable leader in California and the Western USA. We are excited to welcome Kelar Pacific team members and customers to U.S. CAD and wish Kelar Pacific continued success with its refocused business objectives,” said Daniel Counts, CEO, U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company.

Kelar Pacific’s divestment of its Autodesk and Bluebeam businesses allows the company to transition to its next phase of growth and innovation, focusing on AECO project services. Kelar Pacific, headquartered in San Diego, California, has been an Autodesk Gold Partner for 38 years and a Bluebeam Gold Partner for 11 years.

“We are delighted to announce the successful transfer of Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam software business to U.S. CAD. This strategic move marks a pivotal moment for Kelar Pacific as we transition into a new phase of growth and innovation. The decision to entrust U.S. CAD with our software sales business reflects our confidence in their commitment to excellence and industry leadership. Kelar Pacific is enthusiastic about redirecting our focus to providing exceptional AEC project services. Our dedicated team will now channel its expertise into delivering cutting-edge solutions, including LiDAR scanning, BIM modeling, BIM coordination, and other services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the AEC industry,” said Mo Mansouri, President, Kelar Pacific.

U.S. CAD is an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner located in 14 major U.S. metropolitan areas, including global strength in Europe and Asia-Pacific. As part of ARKANCE, U.S. CAD offers an unmatched portfolio of products and services for the entire project lifecycle that Kelar Pacific customers can leverage.