UA Little Rock Secures Dollar 12.75 Million in Federal Funding to Advance Veterans Services, Nanotechnology, Cybersecurity, and National Defense Research

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, a Carnegie classified high research activity (R2) institution, announced it has secured $12.75 million in federal funding to support veterans services, cutting-edge nanotechnology research, cybersecurity innovation, and advanced social network analysis during a press conference on Thursday.

“UA Little Rock is home to a diverse student body and respected faculty transforming academic endeavors into practical support and solutions for Arkansans. Establishing a full-service veterans legal clinic within the Bowen School of Law and bolstering nanotech research with a wide range of real-world applications will benefit veterans and accelerate innovative breakthroughs at the intersection of science and medicine,” said U.S. Senator John Boozman, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m pleased to have championed these investments and look forward to the exciting impact they will have on our state and beyond in the years to come.”

Chancellor Christina Drale added that these investments further position the university to serve Arkansas through impactful research and programs.

“This level of federal investment affirms the value and impact of the work happening at UA Little Rock,” said Chancellor Christina Drale. “From supporting Arkansas veterans to advancing research in nanotechnology, cybersecurity, and data analytics, these appropriations strengthen our ability to serve the state and deliver research that makes a measurable difference for our communities and our country.

The federal funding package includes two direct allocations secured by Boozman for the veterans legal clinic and nanotechnology research equipment, in addition to the other investments he and the Arkansas congressional delegation supported for UA Little Rock programs:

$750,000 to support the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at the William H. Bowen School of Law

$6 million for nanotechnology initiatives, including: $3 million to enhance nanotechnology research capacity through the purchase of highly specialized state-of-the-art equipment $3 million specifically for nanomaterials for bone regeneration research

$5 million to develop a cyber-resilient computing platform in partnership with Montana State University

$1 million to support COSMOS (social networks analysis) research

Veterans Legal Services Clinic

The $750,000 appropriation will enhance the Bowen School of Law’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic, which provides free legal assistance to Arkansas veterans while giving law students hands-on experience. To date the clinic has supported Veterans in two thirds of Arkansas counties and has secured more than $500k in benefits for veterans. With the additional funding, the clinic hopes to secure additional support to serve all Arkansas counties.

“This funding strengthens our ability to stand alongside Arkansas veterans and ensure they have access to the legal services they deserve,” said Dean Colin Crawford of the Bowen School of Law. “It also gives our students meaningful, real-world experience advocating for those who have served our country.”

Analytical and Nanotechnology Research Expansion

The $6 million in nanotechnology funding will significantly expand UA Little Rock’s research capacity. The $3 million equipment investment will enhance nanotechnology research through the acquisition of advanced instrumentation, positioning the university for continued growth in high-impact materials science. The instrumentation will serve both the academic as well as the industrial partners and provide educational opportunities for a variety of students and users. An additional $3 million will support research focused specifically on nanomaterials for bone regeneration, with potential applications for injured service members and others requiring regenerative medical treatments.

“These investments strengthen the university’s ability to conduct advanced characterization and research at a higher level both academically and industrially,” said Dr. Alex Biris, Chief Scientist at the Center for Integrative Nanotechnology Sciences. “The funding expands our research capacity, and the support for the development of technologies focused on advanced bone and tissue regeneration, allowing us to pursue innovative solutions with significant implications for both national defense and medical advancement.”

Cyber-Resilient Space Computing Platform

The $5 million cyber-resilient computing platform project, a joint effort between UA Little Rock and Montana State University, will focus on strengthening satellite systems against emerging cyber threats and enhancing national security capabilities in space.

“This project advances our ability to build AI models that protect mission-critical systems operating in increasingly complex and contested cyber environments in space,” said Dr. Philip Huff. “It reflects UA Little Rock’s growing leadership in applied cybersecurity research that directly supports national defense and workforce needs.”

COSMOS: Social Networks Analysis

The $1 million investment in COSMOS (social networks analysis) will expand research capabilities in data analytics and national security applications.

“Social network analysis plays a critical role in understanding complex digital ecosystems and cognitive security challenges,” said Dr. Nitin Agarwal, director of COSMOS Research Center at UA Little Rock. “This funding allows us to deepen our research impact while preparing students to lead in high-demand intelligence and analytics fields.”

Together, these investments accelerate UA Little Rock’s momentum as a leading public research university and a driver of innovation in Arkansas. From supporting veterans in Arkansas courtrooms to advancing technologies that strengthen national security, the university continues to translate research excellence into tangible benefits for the state and the nation.