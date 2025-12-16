Unifinz Capital India Ltd. Announces Bonus Share Issue; Paid-Up Capital to Jump to ₹44.26 Crore

Dec 16: lendingplate, a digital-first NBFC under Unifinz Capital India Limited (UCIL) announced a significant milestone with its Board of Directors recommending a 4:1 bonus equity share issue, signalling continued confidence in the company’s performance, capital position and long-term value creation for shareholders.

The company at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 10, 2025, through a Special Resolution by the shareholders approved the issuance of four fully paid-up equity shares for every one existing equity share as on the Record Date, to be fixed subsequently. The bonus shares will be issued from the Retained Earnings and Securities Premium Account, with a total capitalization of Rs. 35.41 crore. Post-issue, the paid-up share capital will increase from Rs. 8.85 crore to Rs. 44.26 crore and the credit/ disbursement of the bonus shares is expected by December 22, 2025. This move underscores the company’s strengthened operational scale, expanding balance sheet, and long-term commitment to broad-based participation in its growth trajectory.

Alongside the bonus issue, the NBFC also approved the Employee Stock Option Plan (UCIL ESOP 2025). The plan proposes granting up to 50,00,000 equity options to its employees and lay the foundation for a long-term talent retention strategy, critical to the aspirational growth of the company

Unifinz had recorded strong financial momentum during the half year ended September 30, 2025, with a propelling surge in loan assets, profitability, and balance sheet scale. This operational robustness has been further validated through the company’s maiden credit rating of ‘IND BBB-’/Stable from India Ratings Research (Ind-Ra), reflecting a strengthened financial profile and disciplined risk management. Unifinz Capital continues to focus on responsible lending, strong asset quality mechanisms, and sustainable expansion.

Commenting on the announcement, Kaushik Chatterjee, Founder & CEO of lendingplate, said, “Our investment in technology-led underwriting and disciplined risk framework over the last few years has now started reflecting in our operational robustness towards the next phase of growth and these corporate actions are our way of ensuring that all stakeholders participate meaningfully in the value we are creating.”

With these strategic approvals, Unifinz reinforces its focus on sustainable scaling, transparent governance, and long-term stakeholder value creation. The company remains committed to strengthening its market position through disciplined execution, technology-driven efficiencies, and a customer-first approach as it enters its next phase of growth.

About lendingplate: lendingplate, a brand under Unifinz Capital India Limited, is a leading digital NBFC providing unsecured personal loans of up to ₹2,50,000 with flexible repayment terms of up to 15 months. Registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), lendingplate offers quick, hassle-free loans disbursed within 30 minutes, serving customers across 23 states/UTs and 9,000+ pincodes. With a strong focus on technology and financial inclusion, lendingplate is reshaping digital lending in India.