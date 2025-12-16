DHF Capital Launches DHF Nova Fund, a Breakthrough AI Multi-Asset Fund in Luxembourg

Luxembourg, Dec 16: DHF Capital S.A. today announced the launch of the DHF Nova Fund S.C.S.p, a breakthrough AI managed fund engineered to redefine the future of institutional investing through AI-driven multi-asset trading. Targeted at professional investors and family offices, the DHF Nova Fund represents the firm’s boldest step toward a fully technology-led investment ecosystem, where investment decisions are generated, executed, and governed by a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system within an institutional-grade risk framework.

The DHF Nova Fund integrates an advanced suite of proprietary AI systems that collaborate to monitor global news flows, analyse market microstructure, optimise trading strategies, manage risk, allocate capital, and track performance with high precision. Rather than applying AI as a simple overlay, the fund embeds it directly into the investment stack, creating a continuous decision-making loop that removes human error from the equation and systematically exploits opportunities across liquid markets.

At the core of the strategy is an intelligent network of a minimum of 120 AI agents, operating 24/5 across global markets. Each agent runs independently with its own trading time horizon and decision logic, but is bound by a common governance framework: individual exposure is capped at 1% of AUM, and every agent is subject to a strict 30% hard stop-loss mechanism. This architecture decomposes risk into highly granular building blocks while preserving centralised oversight, aligning with institutional requirements for diversification, transparency and control.

“With the DHF Nova Fund, we are moving from human-led trading supported by tools to an environment where the core investment engine is fully AI-orchestrated,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO at DHF Capital. “Our agents scan news, data and prices around the clock and can reconfigure positions in a way that is faster, more consistent and less emotional than any discretionary process. At the same time, we have embedded conservative guardrails into the system, so that innovation is matched by discipline in risk management.”

The fund’s trading universe spans currencies, listed equities and commodities, giving the AI agents a broad, liquid opportunity set. Signals, execution and risk controls are integrated into a single AI-led framework. As such, the fund is able to rotate dynamically across assets, adjust position sizes and risk budgets as conditions evolve. In turn, it reduces behavioural bias and operational error, and scales decision-making capacity without diluting process quality.

In addition to its technological depth, the DHF Nova Fund stands out for its investor-centric flexibility. The fund has been structured to combine advanced systematic trading with practical liquidity terms that suit institutional and professional allocators, including:

● No lock-up period or redemption fees, allowing investors to adjust exposure without long commitments

● A 35-day redemption timeline, providing a transparent and predictable liquidity profile

● A minimum investment of USD 100,000, calibrated for professional investors and family offices

● 0% subscription fee on the first USD 5 million of deposits, creating a frictionless entry point for early adopters

● An affordable tiered subscription fee structure for commitments after the first USD 5 million enters the fund

● Monthly NAV calculation, giving investors regular valuation and reporting cycles, scheduled to move to weekly in Q2 2026

● A market conform performance fee, designed to re-invest into R&D to create more AI agents and to stabilize the fund while AUM grows.

This combination of flexible terms and clearly defined economics positions the DHF Nova Fund as both accessible and innovative: accessible in its liquidity profile and fee transparency, innovative in its focus on technology-led execution.

Structurally, the DHF Nova Fund is set up as a Luxembourg S.C.S.p, leveraging one of Europe’s leading fund domiciles. The S.C.S.p framework allows DHF Capital to house a sophisticated AI-driven trading engine within a well-established legal and regulatory environment, providing the level of governance and operational rigour that professional allocators expect.

Pairing its Luxembourg structure with a fully AI-driven, multi-asset model and a scalable network of AI agents, DHF Capital is positioning the Nova Fund as a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-powered investment solutions. The fund aims to deliver a differentiated return profile underpinned by systematic processes, disciplined risk parameters, and an architecture expressly designed to capture “always-on” market intelligence rather than episodic human decision-making.