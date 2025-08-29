Urban Company Limited Launches ‘Revamp’

Any Wall, Any Space, transformed in a day

Mumbai, August 29, 2025: Urban Company Limited today announced the launch of Revamp, a new sub-brand, to redefine the way Indians upgrade their homes. Revamp enables customers to get home improvement done through small-space makeovers in just one day.

From Instagram inspiration to Pinterest boards, homeowners are eager to bring design-led magic into their spaces. Revamp offers curated looks and attempts at making execution stress-free.

“Revamp is built for anyone who’s ever felt stuck between inspiration and execution when it comes to their home. With this launch, we’re streamlining home renovation process by making it easier and reliable. We aim to help people feel truly home proud by combining aesthetics, speed and service under one experience. Revamp isn’t just about design-led upgrades, it’s about reimagining how home improvement gets done in India,” said Abhiraj Singh Bhal Co-founder & CEO Urban Company.

Revamp is built on Urban Company Limited’s full-stack, tech-enabled service model. The process is designed for ease and speed:

Customer browses looks on the UC app and books an at home consultation

Our trained design service professional visits the customer with a curated catalogue of looks and finishes

All materials required for the job are delivered to the customer’s home in advance

A skilled installation team arrives and executes the entire transformation within a day

All materials used are 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, reflecting the brand’s commitment to responsible design. The installation also reflects detailing whether it’s a proprietary cable management system that hides messy wires, custom-engineered T-joints that allow panels to meet without visible lines, or woodwork that is modular and fits into every corner.

The service is currently available in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Hyderabad