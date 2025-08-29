Ankur Warikoo Urges Gurugram Teens to Look Beyond Marks at The Beacon School

National, 29 August, 2025: Entrepreneur and bestselling author Ankur Warikoo engaged students from across schools in Gurugram today at The Beacon School, leading a fast-paced, story-driven session on mindset and self-leadership. He spoke about believing in oneself, meeting challenges with courage, resisting comparisons, managing time and attention wisely, and choosing thoughtful pace over hurried progress.

Drawing on his personal journey, Warikoo encouraged teenagers to build clarity early, treat failures as feedback, and make choices from awareness rather than fear. “The biggest myth teenagers grow up with is that they need to have life figured out already. What matters more is curiosity, courage, and the willingness to learn from every step—even the missteps,” said Ankur Warikoo.

As part of the interaction, students also received copies of his new book, Beyond the Syllabus: The Real-Life Guide for Teenagers Who Want More than Just Marks. Written in a candid, conversational style, the book serves as a practical guide for navigating life beyond classrooms and report cards, covering confidence, failure, money, relationships, mindfulness, and preparing for an uncertain future. At its core, it urges teenagers to focus on self-awareness, independence, and purpose—skills that truly shape who they become.

“When young people hear courage, resilience, and clarity described as skills that can be developed, not gifts one is born with, it changes the way they approach both success and setbacks. That perspective is invaluable at their age,” said Aman Sahani, Director, The Beacon School.

Located in Sector 64, Gurugram, The Beacon School follows the CBSE curriculum enriched with experiential, project-based learning. Its five-acre campus includes flexible studios, a swimming pool, indoor sports arena, 500-seat auditorium, and dedicated arts and maker spaces. With a philosophy rooted in curiosity, empathy, and innovation, Beacon prepares learners for meaningful, future-ready lives.