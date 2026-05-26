AINU Surgeon Performs Cross-Border Robotic Urology Telesurgery Between China and India

Hyderabad, May 26: In a landmark achievement for Indian healthcare and surgical innovation, a senior surgeon at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology India’s largest single-speciality Uro / Nephro hospital chain-has successfully performed a remote robotic-assisted surgery on a patient located over 3900 kilometers (by air) away, demonstrating the transformative potential of tele-surgery in delivering expert care across geographical boundaries.

Robotic surgery has transformed care by improving precision and accelerating surgeon proficiency, but the real challenge remains building skilled talent beyond urban centers. With 5G-enabled connectivity, the future lies in tele-proctoring where experts remotely guide surgeons during critical steps. This hub-and-spoke model enhances access, reduces travel, and strengthens local capabilities, while ensuring that accountability and patient care always remain firmly in the hands of the operating surgeon.

Dr. Syed Md. Ghouse, Director Robotic & Minimal Access Urological Surgery, AINU performed a world-first tele-robotic ureteric reimplantation across nearly 3900 km (by air), connecting Wuhan, China, with Hyderabad, India. The procedure marked a landmark collaboration between Tongji Hospital and the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU). The 57-year-old patient from Hyderabad suffered from recurrent ureteric obstruction due to a lower ureteric stricture. After temporary relief with stenting, her symptoms returned, and further evaluation confirmed persistent blockage. The surgical team performed an anti-reflux ureteric reimplantation to restore normal urine flow. Using advanced robotic technology with less than 100 milliseconds latency, the surgery was executed with real-time precision. This breakthrough highlights the growing potential of cross-border robotic surgery to improve access to specialized care. The procedure was conducted with patient consent and regulatory approval.

Speaking about the procedure Dr. Mallikarjuna C, Managing Director, Chief Consultant Urologist & Robotic SurgeoAINU Banjara Hills said,

“Robotic surgery has transformed complex procedures by enhancing precision and shortening the learning curve for surgeons. While access to technology is improving, the real challenge lies in building skilled expertise. With advancements in 5G, tele-proctoring is emerging as the future—enabling experienced surgeons to guide teams remotely during critical steps. This collaborative model ensures high-quality care reaches patients closer to home, without replacing the essential role of the on-ground surgical team.

Dr. Syed Md. Ghouse, Director Robotic & Minimal Access Urological Surgery AINU, who led the procedure,

“This milestone reflects how technology is redefining the boundaries of surgical care. With robotic platforms and robust connectivity, we can now deliver highly specialized procedures across continents with the same precision as being physically present. This is a significant step towards equitable access to advanced cancer care”

The complex urological procedure was conducted using a state-of-the-art robotic surgical system. The patient was operated by a twin team of Urosurgeons at the AINU Hospital in Hyderabad and Tongjin Hospital, China. Leveraging high-speed, low-latency connectivity and precision robotics, the surgery was completed seamlessly, with real-time control and zero perceptible delay. This milestone highlights how cutting-edge technology can bridge critical gaps in access to specialized surgical care particularly for patients in remote or underserved regions who may otherwise face delays or logistical challenges in receiving timely treatment.