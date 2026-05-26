South Korea Reviews Timing of Oil Release Amid Potential Supply Concerns in August

Seoul, May 26: South Korea is reportedly assessing the timing and scale of a possible strategic oil release as it prepares for potential supply pressures expected in August, according to official sources.

The review comes amid growing concerns over global energy market stability, with policymakers monitoring developments that could affect crude oil availability and price volatility in the coming months.

Authorities are evaluating whether coordinated measures may be required to stabilise domestic fuel supply and cushion any external shocks that could impact industrial demand and transportation costs.

Officials indicated that discussions are ongoing regarding the most effective timing for intervention, depending on how global supply conditions evolve.

South Korea is also closely tracking international energy trends and maintaining coordination with relevant stakeholders to ensure preparedness in case of disruptions.

The government is expected to take a calibrated approach, balancing market stability with long-term energy security considerations.