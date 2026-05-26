India–Israel Partnership Built on Shared Values: Israeli Envoy

New Delhi, May 26: The India–Israel relationship is anchored in shared democratic values, innovation, and mutual trust, Israeli Ambassador to India said on Tuesday while highlighting the growing depth of bilateral cooperation.

Speaking on the evolving partnership, the envoy noted that ties between the two countries have expanded steadily across multiple sectors, including defence, agriculture, water management, technology, and innovation-driven industries.

He emphasized that both nations continue to work closely on strengthening collaboration in areas that support long-term development and strategic interests. The partnership, he said, is guided by common priorities such as security, economic growth, and technological advancement.

The envoy also highlighted that increasing people-to-people exchanges and joint initiatives have further reinforced the relationship, making it more dynamic and future-oriented.

Officials on both sides have expressed optimism about expanding cooperation in emerging areas such as digital technologies, green innovation, and advanced research, reflecting the growing strategic alignment between the two countries.