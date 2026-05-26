Nexus Select Malls Taps Sneaker Culture with Experiential Retail Push in India

Mumbai, May 26: India’s growing obsession with sneakers, streetwear, and creator-led fashion culture is beginning to reshape how malls market lifestyle categories. Betting big on this shift, Nexus Select Malls has launched the fourth edition of its Denim & Sneaker Fest, positioning it less as a retail promotion and more as a large-scale experiential fashion property designed for the social media generation.

Rolled out across the nationwide portfolio of malls, the month-long platform transforms traditional shopping environments into interactive culture zones featuring sneaker and denim customisation studios, creator-led content moments, immersive installations, trend-driven pop-ups, interactive digital experiences, and community-focused engagement formats aimed at driving participation, discovery, and social sharing.

The strategy reflects a larger shift taking place in Indian retail, where categories like denim and sneakers are increasingly being fuelled by internet culture, creators, fandom communities, and self-expression rather than just seasonal shopping demand.

This year, Nexus has built the property through a dual creative route developed by Ogilvy India and Zoo Media, a move that mirrors the widening consumer divide within the category itself.

Ogilvy’s “Anybody Can Denim & Sneaker” campaign taps into the mass appeal of the category, positioning denim and sneakers as universally relevant fashion essentials cutting across generations, personalities, and lifestyles.

Running parallel is Zoo Media’s street-culture-led campaign built around themes such as “Cult”, “Rebel”, and “Statement Code”, aimed at younger sneaker-first audiences who see fashion less as apparel and more as identity, community, and cultural participation.

Together, the two campaigns allow Nexus Select Malls to speak simultaneously to mainstream fashion consumers and India’s fast-growing streetwear and sneaker communities, two audiences that increasingly coexist but engage with brands very differently.

Commenting on the launch, Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Nexus Select Trust, said

“Fashion consumption today is increasingly influenced by creators, communities, and internet culture. Consumers, especially younger audiences, no longer want passive shopping environments. They want spaces where they can participate, personalise, create content, and feel part of a larger cultural conversation. With the fourth edition of Denim & Sneaker Fest, we wanted to build a platform that reflects this shift and creates experiences that are as socially engaging as they are commercially relevant.”

The campaign will be amplified through digital-first storytelling, creator collaborations, influencers, social media engagement, and on-ground activations across markets further strengthening the growing intersection of fashion, culture, content, and experiential retail in India. The experiential setups across malls have been designed to encourage longer consumer engagement and higher social interaction, while also helping brands create stronger visibility beyond storefront-led retail. From interactive sneaker walls and content-friendly installations to limited-edition showcases and live customisation corners, the festival aims to turn malls into participation-led environments rather than passive shopping destinations.