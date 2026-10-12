Verda Healthcare and AstranaCare Form Multi-State Partnership

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct 12 –Verda Healthcare, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with AstranaCare Partners of Arizona and AstranaCare Partners of Texas. AstranaCare, through a large network of Independent Physician Associations (IPAs), enables providers to deliver high-quality care, efficiently with supportive local resources and technology tools that allow providers to focus more on patient care rather than administrative tasks. Astrana Health, the parent company, has over 20,000 in-network providers and manages over 1.6 million lives. This alliance extends to Arizona and Texas, signifying a significant step forward in advancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare in underserved communities across the country.

Verda Healthcare, Inc. is a Medicare Advantage (MA) Plan focusing on Pan-Asian, Hispanic, and Arab Americans living in deprived counties throughout the United States. Verda offers two plans, Verda Noble Care, an MA plan with Open Enrollment from October 15 through December 7, and Verda Noble Chronic Care, a Chronic Condition Special Needs Plan, (C-SNP) plan available year-round.

Frank Vo, President and CEO of Verda Healthcare, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration stating, “We’re thrilled to partner with AstranaCare Partners and especially excited to leverage Astrana’s proven experience in delivering exceptional care, with particular expertise in serving Pan-Asian and Hispanic communities. Together, we’ll be able to offer our members across Greater Houston, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona, more culturally responsive care options.”

Jaime Melkonoff, Senior Vice President Business Development and President of AstranaCare Texas, shared her excitement about the recent partnership when she said, “Astrana’s growth in Arizona and Texas through payer partnership like the one with Verda gives our networks the ability to support additional members through these culturally focused plans. We are excited to support Verda’s vision to serve more members in a way that meets their needs beyond just medical services.”