Vijay Sales’ Grand Electronics Sale Brings Up to 65% Off on Festive Gifts and Home Upgrades. Massive Savings on Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, Home & Everyday Appliances.

Curated gifting picks and stylish new additions for the home across categories, along with Instant Discounts from Banking Partners

10-10-26: The festive season is a time for thoughtful gifting, joyful get-togethers and giving every corner of the home a fresh, celebratory glow. Making these moments even more rewarding, Vijay Sales, one of India’s leading electronics retail chains, has announced its Grand Electronics Sale, bringing together exciting savings across electronics, home appliances and lifestyle technology – online and at stores nationwide.

Whether shoppers are choosing a memorable gift for someone special, setting up a cinematic entertainment space for festive evenings, refreshing the kitchen for family feasts or adding smart conveniences to a new home, the sale offers something for every festive plan and budget.

Commenting on the sale, Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales, said, “The festive season is when families come together, upgrade their homes and gift their loved ones something special. With the Grand Electronics Sale, we wanted to make it easier for every household to bring home what they have been planning for all year. We have brought together the best brands, strong festive prices, attractive bank offers and easy payment options, both online and in our stores, so that every customer can celebrate with technology that fits their home and their budget.”

The festive line-up features category-wide discounts on audio products & Smartwatches starting at only ₹599, up to 65% on televisions, up to 60% on washing machines, air conditioners and microwaves, up to 55% on laptops, and up to 50% on mobiles and water purifiers. Customers can browse Top Festive Deals and shop by budget to find products that suit both the occasion and the recipient.

For thoughtful gifting, shoppers can explore personal-audio products, smartwatches, grooming and styling essentials, speakers, tablets and compact kitchen appliances. Select highlights include the boAt Party Pal 450 wireless party speaker at 60% off, the Ninja Blast portable cordless blender at just ₹3,499, the Bombay Shaving Company beard trimmer at just ₹529 and the Philips OneBlade grooming kit at 35% off – useful picks for hosts, travelers, fitness enthusiasts and style-conscious loved ones.

Those looking to make their homes look their festive best can choose from televisions, immersive sound systems and design-forward appliances. Selected offers include up to 64% off on the VISE by Vijay Sales 32-inch HD Smart QLED TV, 56% off on a Panasonic 75-inch 4K QLED Smart Google TV, 42% off on a JBL Dolby Digital 2.1 sound bar and 43% off on the TCL C6K 55-inch QD-Mini LED Smart Google TV. These additions can help turn living rooms into inviting spaces for movie nights, music and festive gatherings.

The sale also brings practical upgrades for busy festive homes. Customers can explore Air Fryers starting at ₹2,800, Water Purifier starting at ₹6,659, Side-by-Side refrigerators at up to 50% off and washing machines

at up to 50% off. Dishwashers, garment steamers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, induction cooktops and smart fans add further choice for easier hosting and everyday living.

Adding more value to festive shopping, customers can avail instant discounts on eligible card transactions with participating banking partners. Customers can also avail benefits of No Cost EMI, product coupons as well as various finance schemes available on eligible products, helping shoppers complete last-minute gifting and home preparations with added convenience.

From small surprises that make thoughtful gifts to big-ticket additions that transform the look and feel of a home, the Grand Electronics Sale gives customers more ways to celebrate the season.

To ensure maximum convenience, the Grand Electronics Sale is running across all 170+ Vijay Sales stores and online at www.vijaysales.com. Customers can make the most of this ideal opportunity to upgrade devices, refresh home appliances and invest in smarter technology for everyday life.

My VS Rewards & Bank Offers: Maximise Your Savings

Customers can further amplify their savings through the My VS Rewards program, where they earn 0.75% of their purchase value as reward points, redeemable at Re. 1 per point. In addition, select bank offers provide instant discounts on eligible transactions, enabling Customers to unlock even greater value during the Grand Electronics Sale.