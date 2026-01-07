Vision Media Unveils “Petu”: A Heart-Wrenching Drama Exploring Poverty, Hunger, and Dignity in 1970s India

Mumbai, India – January 07, 2026 – Vision Media is proud to announce the upcoming release of “Petu,” a poignant Hindi-language film directed and produced by Girija Pattanaik. Set in the 1970s amid India’s widespread hunger and economic hardship, this 120-minute drama, adapted from the one-act play “Petu” by the renowned playwright Late Pranabandhu Kar, delves into the raw realities of societal divides, questioning the boundaries between survival and crime, punishment and compassion.

“Petu” follows Chema, a curious and innocent 12-year-old boy from a remote Indian village, whose dreams extend beyond the barren fields and mud houses of his world. Enchanted by tales from his best friend Abhi about the city’s abundance, Chema’s unrelenting hunger leads him to steal small bites of food, earning him the mocking nickname “Petu.” As accusations escalate, his once-tolerant employers—Satikant, Pratima, Mitu, and even his friend Mili—turn against him, culminating in humiliation and his return to the village. Yet, Chema clings to hope, asking, “Main laut ke bhi toh aunga na?” (I will return, won’t I?).

The film features a stellar ensemble cast bringing depth to its timeless characters:

Chema – Abeer Jain : An emerging actor known for his sensitive portrayal in “Freddy” (2022), “A Thursday” (2022), and “Murder Mubarak” (2024), Abeer Jain captures the fragility of childhood and resilience of survival.

Mohan – Gulshan Pandey : A veteran character actor from films like “PK” (2014), “Wanted” (2009), “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” (2020), “Baadshaho,” and “Commando 2,” Gulshan Pandey projects a rural father’s pride and quiet resilience.

Satikant – Ashwath Bhatt : A National School of Drama alumnus and LAMDA graduate, Ashwath Bhatt, seen in “Haider,” “Raazi,” “Kesari,” “Sita Ramam,” “Mission Majnu,” “Diplomat,” and “IB71,” embodies nuanced authority.

Pratima – Niharica Raizada : Former Miss India UK (2010) and runner-up at Miss India Worldwide (2010), Niharica Raizada, known for “Sooryavanshi” (2021) and “IB 71” (2023), conveys emotional layers of kindness and conflict.

Mitu – Tapas Sarangi : A 14-year-old actor from Odisha with Odia film credits, Tapas Sarangi brings youthful authenticity and cultural nuance.

Mili – Alia Nanda : A talented child actor from Odisha, Alia Nanda infuses warmth, shifting from tenderness to disappointment.

Girija Pattanaik founder of Vision Media, draws from his legacy in media, including mega-serials like “Mahayajna” (2002), “Mimansa,” “Nirbhaya,” “Jagyanseni” (2011), “Janak” (2008), “Eita Jiban” (1995), “Yugnayak” (1997), the feature “Ayassh Dil” (2023), and documentaries like “Divine Shadows” (1999). “Petu” reflects his commitment to emotionally resonant storytelling on rural authenticity and social nuance.

The creative team includes:

Director of Photography – Yudhisthir Behera: Known for “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012), “Gunday” (2014), “The Contract” (2006), and “Bigul” (2024).

Editor – Saumya Sobhan Nayak: With credits in regional projects like “Mu Gandhi Nuhe,” “Prema Atm,” “Mane Mane Mana Khojuthila,” “Pratyaghat,” “Sindura,” “Raghu Sardar,” “Hello Raban,” “Anthony,” “Rakta Tirtha,” “Maya Darpana,” “Anamika Naika,” “Lali Haba Kahara,” “Twins,” “Robot,” “Bandini,” “Rudra Abatara,” “Lakhya,” “Hey Ram,” “Harana,” “Gurudev,” and “Sangharsh Welcome on Bord.”

Co-Director & Co-Editor – Biren Jyoti Mohanty: Credits include “Luck” (2009), “Jodi Breakers” (2012), “Chocolate” (2011), “Luchakali” (2012), “Anthony” (2022), and “FryDay” (2018).

Music Director – Anurag Patnaik, with lyrics by Laado Suwalka singers Javed Ali and Nakash Aziz.

“‘Petu’ is more than a story; it’s a mirror to enduring social issues, wrapped in hope and resilience,” said Girija Pattanaik. “We aim to spark conversations on compassion in a divided world.”