All India Inter-University Women’s Yogasana Championship Inaugurated at S-VYASA Deemed to be University, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 7: The All India Inter-University Yogasana Championships (Women) 2025–26 was formally inaugurated on January 5,2026 at the S-VYASA Deemed-to-be University, Sattva Global City Campus, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, marking the commencement of a prestigious national-level sporting event organized under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The august gathering was welcomed by women Dr. N. K. Manjunath, Vice-Chancellor of S-VYASA (Deemed-to-be) University, Bengaluru, who extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries’ women participants, coaches and managers.

The Championship was formally inaugurated by Chief Guest, Dr. C. N. Manjunath, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Bengaluru Rural Constituency The event was presided over by Dr. H. R. Nagendra, President of S-VYASA and Padma Shri awardee, whose visionary leadership continues to inspire excellence in yoga and holistic education. The event was also honoured by distinguished guests Sri M. D. Lakshminarayana, former Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and Ms. Garima Jain, Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Adding further eminence to the occasion were the Guests of Honour—Dr. K. Dipla, AIU Observer, Hyderabad, and Acharya Ram Chandra Bhat, Former Vice-Chancellor, S-VYASA (Deemed-to-be) University, Pro-VC -Dr Shiv Shankar Sai, S-VYASA university, Dr Sony Kumari, Registrar -S-VYASA university

In their addresses, the dignitaries emphasized the importance of Yoga as a discipline that integrates physical fitness, mental focus, and India’s rich cultural heritage. They highlighted the role of universities in promoting indigenous sports, holistic education, and women empowerment through structured competitive platforms.

The championship, which is currently underway, has drawn participation from over 230 universities across the country, with more than 2,500 women athletes, supported by coaches, team managers, and technical officials. Competitions are being conducted in Traditional Yogasana (Team and Individual) as well as Artistic and Rhythmic Yogasana, across multiple stages at the campus.

The University also witnessed a landmark event of the inauguration of Robotics Lab at S-VYASA (Deemed-to-be) University – Newton School of Technology, Bengaluru, marking a key step towards strengthening future-ready technology education. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddharth Maheshwari, Founder of Newton School, stated that the lab will foster innovation, industry-aligned learning, and holistic development while contributing to India’s growing deep-tech talent ecosystem.

The Sattva Global City Campus has been transformed into a vibrant sporting arena with world-class infrastructure, athlete accommodation, medical facilities, and robust logistical arrangements. The event is being conducted strictly in accordance with AIU regulations, with experienced judges from different states ensuring fairness, transparency, and technical excellence.

The championship will continue until January 9,2026 culminating in a valedictory ceremony and awards presentation, reinforcing S-VYASA’s commitment to integrating yogic tradition, academic excellence, and competitive sport at the national level.