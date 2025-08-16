Vyome To Mark First Day of Trading as HIND with Nasdaq Opening Bell

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., August 16, 2025 — Vyome Holdings (Nasdaq: HIND), a clinical-stage healthcare holding company targeting immuno-inflammatory and rare diseases in the US and global markets with large market potential, will be ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell today in honor of its first day of trading as “HIND.” The occasion will also mark India’s 79th Independence Day.

“The HIND journey begins today, a journey in which anyone, anywhere in the world can now participate thanks to our stock being on Nasdaq,” said Krishna Gupta, Chairman of Vyome. “Our commitment to shareholders is simple: every decision we make will be in their best interests because we have no debt and because our board is smart and heavily aligned with shareholders.”

“Our innovation pipeline is very deep and we have access to world-class talent in both the US and India,” said Shiladitya Sengupta, Founder of Vyome and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “Our immediate focus will be to unlock the value of our clinical stage assets that all revolve around major unmet needs in the $100 billion immuno-inflammatory market, but our vision extends well beyond that.”

“This milestone is the result of phenomenal teamwork across continents – from our scientists and clinicians to our partners and advisors and most importantly our key investors – all united by a shared vision. We are committed to cost-effective operations to create maximal value for all our shareholders going forward,” said Venkat Nelabhotla, Co-founder and CEO of Vyome.

“It is such an honor to celebrate India’s Independence Day at the Nasdaq, which we believe is a first,” added Gupta. “We believe in the special relationship between the US and India, we are a product of it, and we are confident it will be the defining partnership of the next decade – whether in Healthcare, AI, or a number of other innovation-related corridors. Jai HIND and God Bless AMERICA!”

Maxim Group LLC served as financial advisor to ReShape in connection with the transactions and Fox Rothschild LLP acted as its legal counsel. Chardan served as financial advisor to Vyome for the merger and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as its legal counsel.