MARS Cosmetics Expands Retail Presence with New Kiosk Launches Across India

New Delhi, 16th August 2025: MARS Cosmetics, the homegrown beauty brand that creates high-performance, affordable makeup, is excited to introduce a significant retail expansion in major Indian cities with freestanding kiosks. The strategic growth positions the brand’s beloved beauty staples within reach of more consumers than ever, providing them with an opportunity to experience, touch, and shop their MARS favorites in-store.

The first wave of kiosks has already set foot in big malls like HiLite Mall, Calicut; Kerala, MGF Metropolitan Mall, Gurgaon, Express Avenue Mall, Chennai and Phoenix Marketcity Mall Kurla. Already running 38 operational kiosks, MARS is now planning to ramp up the number of kiosks to 50 by Dec 2025 and 65 by the end of FY25, representing a robust shift from a digital-first origin to an experiential approach.

Pushpa Kandpal Sr Manager EBO Operations & Expansion, MARS Cosmetics said, “This expansion is a milestone on our journey to bring high-quality beauty to all. While we started through online sales we believe that customers should experience our products before buying them.With these kiosks, we want to offer accessible points of beauty where customers can engage directly with our products and get to know the MARS world firsthand.”

Renowned for pop color shade hues, multi-tasking products, and fashion-forward offerings, MARS has acquired cult status among Gen Z and millennial beauty consumers. Along with carrying the company’s best-selling offerings, ranging from lipsticks,foundations, eye palettes and highlighters, these kiosks will be the space where consumers discover a world of Mar’s new introductions and recommendations.

With this expansion, MARS Cosmetics is redefining beauty by access, bringing makeup closer to your neighbourhood for a more personalized experience.