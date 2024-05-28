Wago and Radiflow Join Forces to Strengthen OT Security at Customers

WAGO and Radiflow enter into a partnership and combine their competencies in the future: WAGO is one of the leading international suppliers of electrical interconnection and automation technology. As a specialist in OT cybersecurity, Radiflow offers globally successful cybersecurity solutions and services for critical infrastructure and industrial automation. Together, they aim to strengthen resilience against potential cyber threats and make the OT networks of critical infrastructure and industrial environments as secure as possible.

In today’s interconnected world, cyber threats are more acute than ever, and pose significant challenges to organizations of all sizes. Cyber attacks on OT networks, systems and devices can disrupt operations, compromise security and lead to significant financial losses. “At WAGO, we are convinced that protecting digital and electrical systems goes beyond physical components – it requires a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. We want to help our customers effectively protect their systems from ever-new cyber threats,” said Thomas Burklé, Vice President of Automation Sales & Industry Management EMEA.

WAGO and Radiflow bundle their strengths to offer comprehensive OT security solutions worldwide that are tailored to the individual needs of specific markets, such as smart factory, smart building or smart energy. Kilian Fröhlich, Global Business Development Manager at WAGO, looks confidently at the partnership: “We are about to reach the next level. Our expertise in industrial automation and Radiflow’s advanced OT cybersecurity solutions, will enable us to provide integrated cybersecurity consulting in the future.”

By integrating Radiflow’s innovative cybersecurity software solutions into WAGO’s industry- leading products and services, customers benefit in many ways:

● Advanced threat detection:

WAGO Cyber Security Network Sight software is based on iSID from Radiflow and enables real-time monitoring and detection of anomalous network behavior.

Continuous monitoring helps companies identify cyber threats at an early stage and respond to them as quickly as possible.

● Increased security through network segmentation:

WAGO Cyber Security Analysis, based on Radiflow’s CIARA, is an automated risk assessment and management platform for companies from the industrial, energy and building sectors. Based on the analysis results, users can implement robust network segmentation strategies and significantly minimize the risk of unauthorized access.

● Inventory and risk assessment:

WAGO Cyber Security Analysis is used to create a resource management tailored to the customer and to perform a risk assessment. This allows an up-to-date inventory of the OT measures implemented, proactively identify vulnerabilities and measure the effectiveness of risk reduction strategies.

“The partnership with WAGO leverages our shared strengths to provide robust, safe and

efficient solutions for industrial automation and cybersecurity requirements. Radiflow’s expertise in OT cybersecurity complements WAGO’s product portfolio in all target markets, benefiting customers seeking integrated solutions,” says David Moss, VP of Sales at Radiflow. This comprehensive approach allows WAGO and Radiflow companies to maximize the benefits of Industry 4.0 while minimizing the risks associated with cyber threats.