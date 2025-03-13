Wan Bridge Expands Texas Footprint with Five New Projects

HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 –Wan Bridge, a leading vertically integrated build-to-rent (BTR) developer and operator, is proud to announce five significant new project wins, reinforcing its rapid growth and strategic expansion in Texas. Lauded for the company’s forward-looking vision, Wan Bridge has been selected by multiple partners for its approach to AI-based Smart Construction with the continued ability to develop homes and provide affordable housing to the rapidly growing state of Texas.

“Leveraging advanced AI tools has significantly enhanced our project management capabilities, allowing us to deliver exceptional quality, cost efficiency, and timely project completion, reinforcing our position as an industry leader in the build-to-rent sector,” said Ting Qiao, CEO and co-founder of Wan Bridge. “Because of this, our acquisition strategy has evolved to include strategic general contracting projects and has helped connect our construction experts with quality partners like Watermark.”

Wan Bridge has secured two general contracting projects in collaboration with our friends at Watermark. This collaboration underscores Wan Bridge’s commitment to excellence, timely delivery, and innovative construction methodologies. The Watermark’s initiative, celebrated for its precision and reliability, is further enhanced by Wan Bridge’s proprietary AI technologies, which have proven critical in optimizing project schedules and budgets, ensuring efficient project execution.

Canvas on Founders Hill in Fulshear

Canvas at Midlothian

In addition, Wan Bridge proudly announces three additional projects, marking the company’s continued commitment to growing existing, or developing new communities in different Texas markets. These projects include:

Cadia At Lago Mar in Texas City

Audra Townhomes II in Denton (43-unit expansion)

Eldridge Tower in Houston (Coming Soon in Q2-2025)

“AI is critical for Wan Bridge as it helps us predict and address potential schedule delays, identify deficiencies, and proactively notify vendors,” said Derrick Hughes, SVP of Construction Operations at Wan Bridge. “This technology enables us to maintain efficient project timelines and continue growing even when others may face challenges.”

Utilizing AI-powered construction technology, including photo and drone analysis, to predict potential delays or trends in construction schedules is just the beginning. These latest developments from Wan Bridge exemplifies our dedication to innovation, quality, and community-building across Texas. With an expanding portfolio and strategic partnerships, Wan Bridge remains at the forefront of providing high-quality housing solutions driven by technology and designed with resident satisfaction at their core.