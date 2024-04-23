Web3 Dubai Summit Concluded Successfully by RWA Finance

Los Angeles, CA, – On April 17, “Web3 Summit” Dubai, co-hosted by RWA Finance, concluded successfully at the Atlantis Hotel. Thousands of innovators, technologists and financial experts from all over the world gathered in Dubai Palm Island to discuss the latest development trends of Web3, RWA and AI. RWA Finance made a special sharing on “How RWAS Connects Real Assets” at the summit and released the “In-depth Analysis Report in RWA.”

During Web3 Summit, RWA Finance created opportunities for global entrepreneurs, investors, developers and media through summits, expert presentations, roundtable discussions and exclusive dinners, covering a wide range of topics including macro policy, technological advancements, artificial intelligence, Web3 infrastructure and fintech. The summit provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state and possible future of the Web3 frontier, offering a fresh perspective on the digital ecosystem.

Hash, Brand Director of RWA Finance, gave attendees an in-depth analysis of the RWA space and innovation direction, and revealed the value opportunities in the RWAS business model. RWA Finance is committed to building a one-stop RWA incubation and issuance platform, and its token(RWAS), introduces a VE governance model to achieve democratic community governance, and building a strong decentralized RWA ecosystem. As a window and bridge to obtain high-quality RWA assets, RWAS has been lived for only half a month, its liquidity has already jumped to the top five of the Arbitrum chain (dexscreener.com/arbitrum).

In his speech, Sheikh Ali Al Maktoum, nephew of the Ruler of the UAE, mentioned that Dubai’s regulatory advancements have fit Dubai’s needs and have made Dubai a preferred location for Web3 business. He also highlighted the way Dubai and the UAE have supported technology development through investor-friendly policies, providing a favorable environment for technology innovation to thrive.

The release of In-depth Analysis of the RWA Research Report pushes the professionalism of the summit to a new level. Ray, the director of RWA Finance Research, introduced the RWA issuance method and RWA process, RWA project research and analysis, business model comparison, profitability exploration, RWA token effectiveness and Token market cap, etc.” Ray also claims that the report focuses on emerging fields, hoping to provide a more comprehensive theoretical basis and trend judgment for blockchain players. The report is completely open to the public and download it freely. (https://www.rwa-finance.com/#/)

During the two-day summit, RWA Finance attracted a lot of attention, and the global brand influence of RWAS was greatly enhanced. There was a constant stream of people consulting at the booths, who were either learning about RWA and RWAS, or negotiating for cooperation, and successfully established connections with various organizations, Web3 projects such as EMC Foundation, Tiamonds, Plume Network; investment institutions MetaStone, Atomic Fund, Block On Ventures, Townshend Capital, Bixin Ventures, EcoCreds & Aza Ventures, SC Group, and others; chain games such as Zypher Games; marketplace such as ZMQuant, 111 PG, and System 9; crypto exchange such as Cede.store, CoinW, and LetsExchange; media organizations such as BlockNews, MetaVerse Post, Mox Media as well as other projects such as Router Protocol, AImalls, Blackfort Network, Blockink, Secure3, simplytokenized, Marlin, Cyberscope, ACX International, 4am Marketing, etc.

As the centerpiece conference of Token 2049 Dubai, the “Web3 Summit” is a profound collaboration event, bringing together experts to into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in crypto, and a broader exploration of Web3.