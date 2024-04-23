Hoffman Jean-Louis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

New Haven, CT, April 23, 2024 — Hoffman Jean-Louis of New Haven, Connecticut, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.

About Hoffman Jean-Louis

With 18 years of experience, Hoffman Jean-Louis is a real estate broker for HJL Realty, LLC in New Haven, Connecticut. He works primarily with residential clients and customers, including buyers, sellers, investors, tenants and landlords.

Jean-Louis is affiliated with the Greater Bridgeport Board of Realtors, the New Haven Middlesex Realtors, and Smart/C.T. M.L.S. Both Jean-Louis and HJL Realty, LLC are licensed in the states of Connecticut and New York.

For more information visit: www.hjlrealtygroup.com.

