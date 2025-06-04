Why BIS Registration is Mandatory for Electronic Products in India

Introduction

With the advent of newer technologies and rising advancements across sectors and industries, there has been a significant increase in the manufacturing, importing, as well as demand for various IT and electronic products in the Indian market. The various electronic products, such as microwave ovens, cash registers, mobile phones, etc., are rigorously being circulated in the market, as these offer utmost convenience and ease of use. But is that it? Obviously not!

There are several market compliances, like a BIS registration, that are required for various IT and electronic products being circulated in the Indian market. A BIS CRS registration ensures market compliance and eligibility for businesses dealing with electronic products in the Indian market.

Let us delve deeper to understand what BIS registration is and why it is mandatory for electronics in India.

What is BIS Registration?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has a Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) that mandates various IT and electronic products being circulated in the Indian market to get a BIS CRS registration. The BIS tests the products on various safety and technical parameters, which ensures that these are safe and reliable for use. Consumers look for products that have been registered with the BIS CRS, as it automatically renders the product eligible and reliable, while ensuring businesses gain an enhanced edge in the competitive market.

Why is BIS Registration Mandatory for Electronics?

There are many reasons why a BIS registration is mandatory for electronics in India. Let us have a look at some of them:

Consumer safety

BIS registration ensures that the products are safe and of high quality to be used, which reduces the associated risk and concerns regarding consumer safety.

Legal compliance

BIS registration for IT and electronics is a legal requirement, and following the same is essential for businesses to manage smooth and unhindered compliance in the Indian market.

Quality assurance

As BIS thoroughly tests and verifies the products before granting the BIS CRS registration, it eventually ensures the quality and safety of the same. Consumers can fully trust BIS-registered electronic products as they can be assured of long-term reliability.

Market access

Compliance with the BIS registration guidelines offers smooth and unobstructed market access to businesses while also enabling them to access the emerging market opportunities globally.

Trust and credibility

Businesses can win the trust and credibility of the market by being compliant with the BIS CRS guidelines.

Products Requiring a BIS Registration

Here are some of the products that need a BIS registration in India to be legally compliant and eligible in the Indian market:

Electronic games Wireless keyboards Telephone answering machines Mobile phones Cash registers Smart card readers Power banks LED flood lights Adapters Smart watches

Process to Obtain a BIS CRS License

Here is a step-by-step process to obtain a BIS CRS registration license by which manufacturers can easily manage compliance in the Indian market:

Step 1: Register and log on to the official BIS portal.

Step 2: Obtain the test reports for the products for which a BIS registration is required.

Step 3: Fill out an application and submit the test reports with the same.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details and attach the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the fees on the portal.

Step 6: The BIS will verify and grant the BIS registration for your business.

Conclusion

It is therefore important to understand the BIS guidelines and ensure smooth market compliance for businesses dealing with electronics in the Indian market. The BIS (CRS Scheme) registration is important for various IT and electronics items that are accessed by consumers. Manufacturers as well as importers in the Indian market can get in touch with the best BIS consultant, like Brand Liaison. The team of industry experts and professionals will guide you through the entire process and required documents, easing out BIS CRS compliance for businesses.