Pinterest and Ananya Panday Team Up to Spark Diwali Inspiration for India’s Gen Z

Delhi NCR, India, 15 October 2025: This Diwali, Pinterest will be celebrating by partnering with Bollywood star Ananya Panday who will bring her festive inspiration to life through a curated board that reflects her personal traditions, style, and celebration rituals.

This partnership will be featured as part of the forthcoming 2025 Pinterest Holiday Edit, a global initiative designed to celebrate creative gift giving and festive inspiration across markets. Her Diwali board brings an Indian lens to the celebration – highlighting personal traditions, DIY ideas, and shoppable inspiration for the season of light.

Launched today, October 14, Ananya’s board features over 40 Pins, including:

Her favorite Diwali fashion moments

DIY décor ideas to light up your home

Beauty secrets and festive glam tips

Personal memories and traditions that make the festival meaningful

Diwali on Pinterest

Diwali is a time for renewal, light, and togetherness. Every year, Pinterest sees a surge in searches for festive inspiration, from “Diwali outfit ideas” to “DIY rangoli designs.” This season, Pinterest is spotlighting creators and cultural voices who bring the spirit of Diwali to life through Pins that inspire celebration, creativity, and connection.

As Pinterest prepares to roll out its Holiday Edit globally, the platform is offering people—no matter where they are based—the opportunity to discover unique, personal, and inspiring ideas for every style and budget. Whether celebrating Diwali or the year-end holidays, Pinterest makes shopping and festivities more joyful and meaningful for everyone.

“Pinterest is always my go-to for inspiration and self-expression. It’s the one place where creativity feels endless, but also personal to my culture and experience,” said Ananya Panday. “Putting together this Diwali board helped me share the traditions I cherish, while also exploring new ideas to give them a fresh twist. I hope it encourages everyone to express themselves and celebrate Diwali in their own way.”

Pinterest is the platform for Gen Z in India

Gen Z is Pinterest’s largest and fastest-growing audience, making up more than 50% of its Monthly Active Users globally. 66% of weekly Gen Z users are using Pinterest as a first destination for shopping or browsing, and nearly half (47%) are using Pinterest as a search engine.

In India, 53% of Pinners are Gen Z, and the platform continues to see strong momentum with a surge in clicks and saves of shoppable Pins (+87% YoY) and boards created (+32% YoY) in the country.