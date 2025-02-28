Wonderla Holidays Limited launches special Women’s Day Buy 1 Get1 Free offer, provides women-only access across all its parks

28th February 2025: Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain, is set to host a one-of-a-kind Women’s Day celebration across all its parks. On March 8th, Wonderla will offer an exclusive Buy 1, Get 1 Free ticket deal for women, along with a special women-only access across its parks in Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. This initiative will provide a vibrant, safe, and empowering space for women to enjoy a day filled with adventure, entertainment, and thrilling experiences.

To make the celebration special, Wonderla will roll out a host of exciting activities and entertainment. At Kochi Park, guests will be able to groove to an exclusive Wavepool DJ session, and a high-energy DJ set at Entrance, along with fun interactive games throughout the park. Hyderabad Park will set a festive tone with a grand Punjabi dhol welcome performance, inviting female visitors to immerse themselves in the energy of the day. Guests can look forward to participating in the Wonder Chef contest, dancing to upbeat tunes at the Wave Pool DJ, enjoying fun games in the Wave Pool Zone, experiencing an open rain dance, high-energy DJ sets, and indulging in music-led games in the evening.

Bengaluru Park will come alive with a special Women’s Chingari Mela, featuring themed decorations, emcee-led activities, face painting, and a lively Wave Pool DJ session. Guests can also join an evening Zumba session and take advantage of a special Buy 1, Get 1 buffet offer. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Park will create an electrifying atmosphere with a traditional dhol welcome, live performances, Wave Pool DJ, and engaging in emcee-led fun games.

Commenting on the Women’s Day celebration, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd., said, “At Wonderla, we believe in creating joyful experiences that go beyond just entertainment – they’re about making people feel valued and celebrated. This Women’s Day, we are proud to dedicate the entire day to women, ensuring they feel empowered, safe, and truly special across all our parks. From live entertainment to engaging activities curated exclusively for them, our goal is to create an environment where women can relax, have fun, and make unforgettable memories. This celebration is our way of recognizing their contributions and giving them a space to celebrate themselves.”

Wonderla invites women of all ages to come together, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories with thrilling rides, exciting entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere this Women’s Day.