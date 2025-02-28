Royal Enfield Expands Spares Logistics Network with New Warehouse in Western India

Pune (India)|February 28, 2025: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), has inaugurated a new warehouse in Bhiwandi (Thane) to ensure faster availability of genuine parts and enhance service efficiency across western and central India. The strategically located facility will significantly reduce transit time for Spare parts, Oil and Lubes for Royal Enfield’s customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

Spread across 50,000 square feet, the new warehouse will stock 3,500+ SKUs to efficiently cater to demand for genuine parts and Royal Enfield essentials from 310+ channel partners. The new facility, located at Bhiwandi, Thane is about 45-KM from the Mumbai Airport and streamlines logistics and reduces aftersales service TAT to the RE network in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new parts warehouse, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer – Royal Enfield, said, “At Royal Enfield, we are dedicated to ensuring a seamless and hassle-free ownership experience for our customers. Our new warehouse in Bhiwandi is a key step toward enhancing service efficiency across Western and Central India. With the Western Ghats and Central India being popular riding destinations for the Royal Enfield community, faster access to Spare parts, Oil and Lubes will help riders enjoy uninterrupted journeys with greater confidence and ease.”

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, Royal Enfield has integrated eco-friendly practices at the warehouse, including, a digitised system to minimise paper usage, skylights and motion-sensor lights to optimize energy consumption, natural ventilation systems with louvers and ridge monitors, rainwater harvesting for zero rainwater discharge.

This new facility is part of Royal Enfield’s continuous efforts to enhance customer satisfaction while driving operational and environmental efficiency.