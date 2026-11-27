Founder of DV Fashion Studio, luxury image consultant and educationist Disha Vadgama received the NewsX Namo Shakti Award 2026 from Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, on October 13. Sharing the stage with renowned fashion personality Dolly Jain and other distinguished panellists at the We Women Want discussion, Vadgama spoke about her label Her Shakti, the strength that comes from within and why Gen Z and her daughter are her greatest inspirations.

For Disha Vadgama, fashion is not merely about what a woman wears. It is about the confidence she carries, the identity she creates and the strength she discovers within herself. This philosophy has shaped her journey as a fashion entrepreneur and earned her recognition at the NewsX Namo Shakti Awards 2026.

The founder of DV Fashion Studio was honoured for Fashion Entrepreneurship on October 13, 2026, with the award presented by Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. The recognition marked a significant milestone for Vadgama, whose work brings together luxury fashion, personal styling, image consulting, entrepreneurship and fashion education.

Adding another dimension to the occasion, Vadgama participated in the We Women Want panel discussion alongside celebrated fashion personality Dolly Jain and other accomplished women. The discussion explored women’s individuality, confidence and the changing meaning of empowerment.

Speaking about her label Her Shakti, Vadgama shared a belief that lies at the heart of her creative and entrepreneurial philosophy: true Shakti comes from within.

“Every woman has her own Shakti. It is not something the world gives her. It comes from within, from believing in herself, understanding her worth and having the courage to be who she truly is. Fashion can enhance how a woman presents herself, but her real strength is the confidence she carries inside,” said Disha Vadgama.

The conversation also revealed a deeply personal side of the entrepreneur when she spoke about the people who inspire her. For Vadgama, her greatest muses are the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, and her daughter.

She finds inspiration in a generation that is unapologetically individualistic, unafraid to experiment and increasingly unwilling to let society dictate how it should look or express itself. Her daughter, meanwhile, represents a personal connection to the future, inspiring her to look at fashion through the eyes of a generation that values authenticity, freedom and self-expression.

This outlook is reflected in the philosophy of DV Fashion Studio, where Vadgama has built her entrepreneurial journey around the idea that personal image is an extension of identity. From luxury styling and bridal fashion to executive image consulting and personal branding, her work focuses on helping individuals discover a style that reflects who they are rather than simply following trends.

As an educationist, Vadgama is equally committed to nurturing the next generation of fashion professionals. Through her involvement in fashion education, she encourages aspiring designers and stylists to recognise the opportunities that lie at the intersection of creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship.

Her appreciation for Indian textiles, traditional craftsmanship and sustainable luxury also influences her vision of contemporary fashion. She believes Indian fashion has the ability to retain its cultural richness while speaking confidently to a younger, globally aware audience.

The NewsX Namo Shakti Award 2026 recognises Vadgama’s contribution to fashion entrepreneurship and the identity she continues to build through DV Fashion Studio. Her participation in the We Women Want discussion further highlighted her belief that fashion and empowerment are closely connected, not because clothes define a woman, but because personal style can become a meaningful expression of her individuality.

For Disha Vadgama, the recognition is both a celebration of her entrepreneurial journey and a reflection of the values behind Her Shakti.

Her message is simple yet powerful: a woman’s true strength is not defined by what she wears, the roles she plays or the approval she receives. Her greatest Shakti has always been within her.