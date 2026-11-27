Redefining Instant Coffee with Single-Origin Quality and Accessible Pricing

Introduction

Roasté Coffee, an emerging Indian specialty coffee brand, has introduced its flagship 100% Arabica Instant Coffee, bringing café-style richness, authentic aroma and convenience to everyday coffee routines. Crafted from single-origin beans and presented in a resealable 150 g stand-up pouch featuring a premium matte-black and gold design, the product caters to coffee enthusiasts seeking a smooth, flavorful coffee experience without the need for complex brewing equipment.

Designed for modern coffee drinkers, Roasté Coffee combines premium coffee quality with convenience, making it an appealing choice for home, office and on-the-go consumption.

Redefining Instant Coffee with Single-Origin Quality

Unlike conventional instant coffee blends, Roasté Coffee focuses exclusively on single-origin, 100% Arabica beans to deliver a balanced, full-bodied cup with a rich aroma and smooth finish. The brand aims to bridge the gap between artisanal café culture and the fast-paced lifestyles of home-based professionals, working individuals and everyday coffee lovers.

By prioritizing coffee quality, convenience and accessibility, Roasté Coffee seeks to offer consumers a premium coffee experience that fits seamlessly into their daily routines.

Key Highlights of Roasté Coffee 150 g Pack

100% Arabica Composition

Made exclusively from 100% Arabica coffee, Roasté Coffee is crafted to deliver a smooth, rich aroma and a balanced taste with a clean finish. Its carefully selected coffee composition is designed for consumers who appreciate quality coffee without harsh bitterness.

Freshness-Lock Packaging

The product comes in a durable, greenish matte-black stand-up pouch featuring elegant gold accents, a resealable zip closure and a transparent viewing window showcasing the coffee granules. The packaging is designed to maintain convenience while offering a distinctive premium appearance.

Accessible Luxury

Priced at ₹299 for a 150 g pack, inclusive of GST and free shipping across India, Roasté Coffee brings premium instant coffee within reach of consumers looking to upgrade their everyday coffee experience.

Convenient Availability

Roasté Coffee is available for purchase directly through its official website, roastecoffee.in, as well as through the Amazon marketplace, offering customers convenient access to the product.

Rich Moments, Instantly

With its tagline, “Rich Moments, Instantly,” Roasté Coffee aims to make premium, single-origin coffee an effortless part of Indian households and workspaces. By combining 100% Arabica coffee, thoughtfully designed packaging, accessible pricing and convenient availability, the brand seeks to bring a richer coffee experience to consumers across India.