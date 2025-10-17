WOTR Convenes a National Roundtable on Land Degradation, Leading to A Policy Brief on Climate Resilience

Pune, 17th October 2025: With climate extremes, from soaring summer temperatures to erratic rainfalls and the recent heavy downpours in Marathwada, revealing the vulnerability of degraded land and fragile soil health, the need for integrated land restoration in India has never been clearer.

Addressing these challenges, the Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) and its research arm, the WOTR Centre for Resilience Studies (W-CReS), in collaboration with the Economics of Land Degradation (ELD) Initiative, GIZ, organised a national roundtable titled “Restore Land through Integrated Efforts – Unlocking Opportunities for Today’s Needs and Sustainability Tomorrow.”

The roundtable brought together representatives from government institutions such as NABARD, the ICFRE, National Bureau of Soil Sciences & Land Use Planning, along with scientific experts, community leaders, practitioners, and corporate and philanthropic partners and donors including HCL Foundation, Tata Communications, Axis Bank Foundation, John Deere, GSK, and Auctus ESG.

As nearly 40% of global land is degraded and increasing climate variability is experienced across India, participants discussed the need for collaborative, science-based, and community-led efforts to strengthen food, water, and income security.

Setting the context, Daniel Tsegai, Programme Officer, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), emphasised the urgent need to restore land for both current needs and future sustainability. He highlighted that land restoration is central to achieving global climate and development goals.

The discussions emphasised the need to move beyond fragmented, short-term initiatives towards an integrated “Evergreen Revolution” framework that links watershed restoration, climate-resilient agriculture, and rural development for lasting impact. Participants proposed a phased roadmap beginning with watershed-based ecosystem restoration, followed by climate-smart agriculture, improved water management, and livelihood diversification, supported by innovative financing mechanisms such as blended finance and outcome-based funding. Strengthening science–policy linkages and adopting data-driven, region-specific approaches were seen as essential for scaling impact, alongside empowering local communities, particularly women and youth, to take leadership roles in restoration and governance.

The roundtable also highlighted the importance of outcome-based monitoring and evaluation to ensure accountability and alignment with national priorities, including India’s Vision@2047, positioning land restoration as a cornerstone for future food, water, and livelihood security.

As a concrete outcome of the discussions, W-CReS with the insights gained during the roundtable has prepared a policy brief summarising key insights, recommendations, and a roadmap for integrated land restoration in India. The brief captures perspectives from government institutions, scientific experts, community leaders, and corporate partners, and is intended to guide policy, financing, and community-led initiatives to strengthen food, water, and livelihood security across the country.

Speaking at the event, Marcella D’Souza, Director, W-CReS, said, “Restoring land in India is both an ecological and socio-economic priority. When science, policy, finance, and community efforts come together, we can enhance the resilience of all, as we are dependent on land and water and the food security it supports. This roundtable marks a step in that direction.” Mark Schauer, Advisor, Economics of Land Degradation (ELD) Initiative, GIZ, added, “Investing in land restoration offers long-term benefits for food security, water resources, and climate resilience. India’s integrated approach provides valuable lessons on how this value can be realised.”

Alisher Mirabaev, Senior Scientist, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), shared insights on tracking the benefits of Synergies of the Three Rio Conventions that contribute to sustainable land-use practices. The role of scientific collaboration in advancing restoration strategies is important.

The event also featured insights from senior officials including Umesh Chandra Sarangi, Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra and ex-Chairman, NABARD; Dr. Sanjay Singh, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education; Dr. N. G. Patil, National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning; and Dr. Dilip Durbude, WALMI, alongside experts from academia, the corporate sector, and community organisations.

The deliberations concluded that successful land restoration requires a “top-down and bottom-up” collaboration, aligning national and global objectives with local realities while ensuring that community-driven innovations inform and strengthen policy implementation.

The policy brief produced during the event will serve as a key reference for policymakers, practitioners, and donors, translating the roundtable’s insights into actionable steps for sustainable land management and climate resilience.