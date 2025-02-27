YES BANK in partnership with World Trade Center, Mumbai, Host Export Conclave 2025

Mumbai, February 27th, 2025: YES BANK, India’s sixth-largest private sector bank, in collaboration with the World Trade Center (WTC) Mumbai, the Indian chapter of the World Trade Centers Association, hosted the Export Conclave 2025 at YES BANK House. The event convened over 100 exporters, industry leaders, and government delegates to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in global trade.

A key highlight of the conclave was the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between YES BANK and WTC Mumbai. This partnership aims to empower MSMEs by enhancing access to credit, trade facilitation services, and global market insights—a significant step toward strengthening India’s export ecosystem.

At the event, YES BANK launched two flagship offerings under its YES Business suite—YES Exports and YES PowherUp, designed to support MSMEs and women entrepreneurs respectively in expanding their businesses globally.

YES Exports is a comprehensive export financing solution that enables businesses to scale faster with :

Pre-shipment & post-shipment finance, ensuring quick access to working capital.

Export finance up to ₹10 Cr with minimal collateral, based on financial performance.

Expert trade advisory to help businesses make market-driven decisions.

A digital SME service desk to simplify banking and trade needs.

Seamless global transactions with competitive forex rates and efficient export bill processing.

This initiative reflects YES BANK’s commitment to fueling India’s MSME sector, which contributes nearly one-third of the country’s GDP and 45% of total exports.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Dhavan Shah, Country Head – SME Banking, YES BANK, said, “Exports fuel MSME growth, innovation, and global competitiveness. At YES BANK, we are committed to helping exporters expand into new markets with tailored financial solutions. Our partnership with WTC Mumbai strengthens this mission, equipping businesses with the resources they need to thrive internationally.”

Mr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, WTC Mumbai, emphasised the partnership’s impact, and said, “This collaboration with YES BANK will fortify MSMEs by ensuring timely credit, enabling business upgrades, and boosting global competitiveness. Together, we aim to drive India’s export ecosystem forward.”

Driving India’s Export-Led Growth

The Export Conclave 2025 served as a strategic platform for fostering new partnerships, trade financing solutions, and global business opportunities for Indian exporters. With India’s exports expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030, initiatives like these will play a crucial role in positioning MSMEs as key contributors to the country’s economic growth.