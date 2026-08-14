YSR Kadapa’s SMART Kitchens Transform School Meal Delivery for Nearly 1 Lakh Children

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh: YSR Kadapa district is reshaping school meal delivery through its SMART Kitchen Initiative, combining technology, modern infrastructure, efficient logistics, sustainability and community participation to strengthen nutrition services for children.

Under the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programmes, 38 SMART Kitchens across the district are serving nearly 1 lakh children every day. The initiative operates through 105 optimised delivery routes and 95 dedicated vehicles, helping ensure that nutritious meals reach schools on time and in a reliable manner.

At the heart of the initiative is a centralised and mechanised cooking system designed to improve efficiency while maintaining consistency in food quality and safety. Standardised food-safety protocols have been integrated into the process, while GPS-enabled transportation and real-time monitoring dashboards provide greater visibility over meal preparation and delivery.

The use of QR-based feedback systems further strengthens accountability by enabling stakeholders to share feedback on the meal delivery process. Together, these technology-driven measures are making the system more transparent, traceable and responsive.

Sustainability is another key pillar of the SMART Kitchen model. The kitchens incorporate solar energy, electric mobility and energy-efficient systems, reducing dependence on conventional energy sources. Bio-digester-based waste management also supports more responsible handling of kitchen waste and strengthens the environmental sustainability of the initiative.

YSR Kadapa district is transforming school meal delivery through the SMART Kitchen Initiative, combining technology, modern infrastructure, efficient logistics, sustainability, and community participation under the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programmes.… pic.twitter.com/01U3M4S4fL — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) August 13, 2026

The programme also places strong emphasis on community participation. Women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) play an important role in supporting the initiative, creating opportunities for local participation and strengthening community ownership of the school meal system.

The SMART Kitchen Initiative illustrates how convergence between government programmes, technology, infrastructure and community participation can transform an essential public service. By improving the efficiency and reliability of school meal delivery while embedding sustainability and accountability, the model is contributing to better nutrition outcomes and creating a stronger foundation for healthier and brighter futures for children in YSR Kadapa district.