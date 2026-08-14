SWELECT Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated PAT of INR 765.33 Lakhs

Chennai, 14th August, 2026: The Board of Directors of SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd., formerly known as NUMERIC Power Systems Ltd., a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector, has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Performance Highlights of Standalone Results

Particulars Q1 FY 27 (lakhs) Q1 FY26 (lakhs) YoY Growth Total Income 13,085.86 7,643.76 71.2% Revenue from Operations 11,948.55 6,563.90 82.0% EBITDA 3,667.45 1,667.22 120.0% Profit Before Tax (PBT) 2,225.52 504.68 341.0% Profit After Tax ( PAT ) 1,867.81 403.81 362.5 %

Performance Highlights of Consolidated Results

Particulars Q1 FY 27 (lakhs) Q1 FY26 (lakhs) YoY Growth Total Income 14,071.59 18,884.29 (25.5%) Revenue from Operations 13,077.21 17,722.48 (26.2%) EBITDA 3,836.37 5,333.65 (28.1%) Profit Before Tax (PBT) 1,039.38 2,784.95 (62.7%) Profit After Tax ( PAT ) 765.33 2,113.96 (63.8%)

From the Management Desk:

We are pleased with our performance during Q1 FY2026–27. With continued disciplined execution and effective cost controls, our standalone financials have delivered healthy operating margins, and we remain confident of maintaining these profitability levels in our operating business through the current fiscal. We are in advanced discussions for two large EPC orders, and if secured, these projects could significantly strengthen our order book and provide greater visibility for future growth.

Our consolidated financial performance has been impacted by the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of ALMM 2 from May 2026 to July 2026, during which customers deferred placing orders. SWELECT has tie-ups for domestic cells for up to 1 GW per year. However, policy uncertainty and the pricing gap between DCR and NDCR modules led to a slowdown in the module market. This situation is now showing signs of correction, with demand picking up. The company has recognized a provision of Rs. 8 crore for contingencies under other expenses in the consolidated financial statement.

During the first quarter, we announced investments in 110 MW of IPP projects and are in the process of completing the acquisition of two solar parks in Rajasthan, which can aggregate to 140 MW. Our projected IPP growth remains on track and is expected to contribute to better utilization of our module manufacturing capacity.

We are also launching new solar kits focused on enabling effective solar energy harvesting even when the grid is down during the daytime. We believe these products offer significant value to customers and will help us gain traction in the PM Surya Ghar market. The additional subsidy announced by the Tamil Nadu government should also provide further push to the solar market in the state.