Zed Black Launches Pavitra Dhoona Dhoopkathi to Celebrate the Spirit of Navratri & Durga Puja

Kolkata / Indore, 26 September 2025: As Eastern India gears up for the grand festivities of Durga Puja and Navratri, leading incense brand Zed Black has introduced Pavitra Dhoona Dhoopkathi, a product specially crafted to celebrate the region’s deep-rooted cultural and spiritual practices. Revered for its earthy aroma and natural formulation, Pavitra Dhoona holds a special place in traditional rituals across West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, and neighbouring states.

For Bengali households, Dhoona is synonymous with devotion. It holds pride of place in Durga Puja rituals, from the dhunuchi dance to evening aartis, creating an ambience of sanctity and togetherness. Unlike regular incense, Pavitra Dhoona Dhoopkathi is made with natural resins, herbs, and essential oils that produce a rich, purifying fragrance — a spiritual experience that is calming, divine, and nostalgic. Its eco-friendly composition, free from charcoal, also makes it a conscious choice for families who want to blend tradition with sustainability.

Along with Pavitra Dhoona, Zed Black has strengthened its regional fragrance portfolio by expanding its popular Luxe Bambooless Agarbatti 8″ Jumbo. This includes premium variants in Gulab, Mogra, and Chandan, along with the flagship Zed Black 3in1 Jumbo Bambooless Agarbatti. The bambooless format ensures a clean, long-lasting fragrance while reducing smoke, making it especially suitable for daily pooja rituals and festive celebrations. These offerings reflect Zed Black’s deep understanding of cultural fragrance preferences in Eastern India, where both traditional earthy notes and floral aromas are integral to spiritual practices.

Speaking about the launch, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) & Zed Black, said “Durga Puja is not just a festival, it is an emotion for millions of families in Eastern India. With Pavitra Dhoona Dhoopkathi, we wanted to capture the fragrance of tradition and devotion that defines this season. Consumers today are seeking products that are both authentic and eco-friendly, and this offering, free from charcoal, reflects our commitment to preserving cultural heritage while meeting modern preferences. At the same time, our wider portfolio of offerings like the Bambooless Agarbatti Luxe Series ensures that we stay connected to evolving consumer choices while honoring timeless traditions.”

Adding perspective on the company’s festive growth outlook, Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH & Zed Black, said: “Pavitra Dhoona Dhoopkathi is more than just a product — it’s a cultural bridge to traditions that define devotion across Eastern India, especially during Durga Puja. As a brand rooted in prayer and purpose, we are committed to offering fragrances that resonate with every region. This festive season, we are optimistic about strong double-digit growth as we inch closer to the ₹1000 crore turnover mark by FY 2027. Rising demand in non-metros, coupled with consumer preference for larger, value-driven packs such as our Rs 100 packs, jumbo formats, and Bambooless Luxe offerings, is fueling momentum. Our robust distribution network of 4,000+ distributors reaching 7–8 lakh retail outlets, supported by a growing presence in e-commerce and quick commerce, gives us an added edge during this festive surge. We anticipate a 15–20% uplift in volumes, backed by region-specific strategies and innovative fragrance launches, making this festive period a key growth driver for Zed Black.”

Headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Zed Black has grown from a humble garage-based setup into one of India’s leading incense brands. At the heart of its operations are over 4,000 women agarbatti makers, whose craftsmanship and dedication embody the brand’s values of empowerment and inclusivity. By introducing Pavitra Dhoona Dhoopkathi and expanding its regional fragrance portfolio, Zed Black continues its journey of blending tradition with innovation, supporting livelihoods while delivering products that resonate deeply with India’s cultural fabric.

As households prepare to welcome Goddess Durga, Pavitra Dhoona Dhoopkathi and Zed Black’s regional offerings promise to be spiritual companions that bring alive the essence of tradition, purity, and devotion.