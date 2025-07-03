UAEREP’s 12th Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Session Explores Eco-Friendly Cloud Seeding Technologies

Abu Dhabi-UAE: 3 July 2025 –The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) hosted the 12th session of its Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series under the theme: “Design and Testing of Natural Substance Flare Packaging for Cold Cloud Seeding.”

The session was delivered by Siripen Somruen, Scientist at the Royal Rainmaking Technology Research and Development Division in Thailand. She presented her research on finding natural alternatives to silver iodide for glaciogenic seeding. Her work focuses on using eco-friendly substances with strong ice-forming abilities, which are packaged in specially designed flares and tested for their effectiveness in cold cloud seeding. The goal is to develop more sustainable materials and dispensing methods for weather modification applications.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: “Rain enhancement presents a promising opportunity to diversify our water resources and reduce dependence on traditional supplies. In the face of increasing pressure on existing water reserves, it is a priority for NCM to collaboratively advance novel rain enhancement technologies that support both long-term water security and environmental sustainability. Through hosting this webinar series, we continue to reinforce this approach by creating a dynamic platform for scientific exchange and research collaboration.”

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said: “We are grateful for the valuable insights shared by Siripen Somruen, whose work underscores the critical role of environmental considerations in cloud seeding. The Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series demonstrates our commitment to facilitating meaningful knowledge exchange that deepens scientific understanding and promotes the practical application of diverse methods in this important research domain. At UAEREP, our goal is to ensure that cloud seeding technologies remain both effective and environmentally responsible through the development of advanced materials with optimal properties.”

UAEREP continues to support cutting-edge research projects aimed at developing innovative technologies to enhance precipitation. Among its notable successes is the groundbreaking work led by Prof. Linda Zou, a UAEREP First Cycle awardee and Adjunct Professor at Victoria University in Australia. Her research harnessed nanotechnology to develop novel cloud seeding materials, positioning the UAE as the only country in the world currently using nanotechnology-based core-shell NaCl-TiO 2 (CNST) materials in operational cloud seeding. These materials, composed of naturally occurring and safe ingredients, have been shown to be eco-friendly and more effective in enhancing precipitation across a wider range of humidity levels.

The UAEREP Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series serves as a global platform to foster collaboration, disseminate scientific advancements, and inspire innovation in the field of weather modification and water security. It allows experts and specialists to share the latest scientific developments and research efforts, while also engaging with members of the broader community who are interested in this emerging field, helping raise awareness about the importance of weather modification technologies in addressing global water challenges.