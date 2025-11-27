Avantor Deepens Biopharma Collaborations at CPHI & PMEC India 2025 with Mission-Critical Solutions for Advanced Modalities

New Delhi, Nov 27: Avantor, a global life science tools company and leading provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries, participated as an exhibitor at CPHI & PMEC India 2025, one of South Asia’s largest pharma events. The 2025 edition is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors from over 120 countries and 2,000+ exhibitors, reflecting India’s growing role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

At this event, Avantor demonstrated how it supports customers from discovery through to commercial manufacturing. With a presence in more than 180 countries, Avantor’s approximately six million high quality products are supported by deep technical expertise and a global network of cGMP and ISO certified manufacturing and distribution facilities that can reach most customer locations within 24 hours. Within this ecosystem, CPHI and PMEC India serve as a key platform for innovators, manufacturers and solution providers to collaborate on the next wave of therapies and technologies.

At CPHI & PMEC India 2025, Avantor showcased its comprehensive portfolio of high purity materials, laboratory consumables, bioprocessing solutions, single use technologies, and digital platforms. The company highlighted how its integrated solutions help biopharma organisations design robust workflows, manage risk and accelerate the journey from discovery to delivery. These solutions play a central role in the development and production of complex biologics, cell and gene therapies, mRNA based modalities and protein therapies.

A key highlight this year was Avantor’s focus on advanced buffer management. Avantor showcased its integrated buffer management systems designed to streamline preparation, storage, and delivery of high-purity buffers for large-scale biologics manufacturing. The company demonstrated how these systems enable biopharma manufacturers to scale operations efficiently, reduce labor-intensive steps, and minimize contamination risks. With a global network of cGMP-certified facilities, Avantor ensures rapid delivery of pre-formulated buffers and raw materials, helping customers reduce lead times and support accelerated production timelines. Avantor’s buffer management solutions are tailored to meet the specific requirements of complex biologics, cell and gene therapies, and mRNA-based modalities, ensuring process robustness, consistency, and end-to-end quality.

“The biopharma industry is going under a major transformation, navigating rising scientific complexity, stricter regulatory expectations and increasing pressure to scale breakthrough therapies quickly and safely. Exhibitions like CPHI & PMEC India are essential because they bring the leaders from the biopharma industry together to confront these challenges collaboratively. They create space for meaningful discussion, knowledge-sharing and problem-solving that strengthens supply chains, accelerates innovation and supports the development of advanced modalities such as biologics, cell and gene therapies and mRNA. The insights exchanged here directly influence how the industry evolves to meet future healthcare needs,” said Ganesh Bade, Director Bioprocessing India, Middle East and Africa.

As the pharma and bioproduction industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, such forums provide a critical environment for scientific progress, build stronger partnerships and deliver real-time insights and solutions that address operational challenges, enhance efficiency and support the next generation of therapies and patients.