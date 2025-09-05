IIT Gandhinagar Announces Indian Academic Makerspaces Summit 2025: A National Gathering for the Maker Community

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will host the Indian Academic Makerspaces Summit (IAMS) 2025, a landmark three-day event that brings together students, startups, educators, innovators, and industry leaders from across India. This summit aims to showcase India’s growing strength in the global maker ecosystem and foster collaboration between academia, industry, and the broader maker community.

The summit will feature a 24-hour Make-a-Thon, keynote sessions, panel discussions, and an Open House for innovators and makers. A special highlight is the Maker Fair and Industry Showcase, designed as a networking platform where startups, students, and industry stakeholders can present their work and explore potential collaborations.

Prizes worth over ₹1.1 lakh will be awarded, including the Grand Innovation Award, People’s Choice Award, Most Impactful Solution, and Best Presentation.

Hosted at Maker Bhavan IITGN, one of India’s most advanced academic makerspaces, the summit is supported by the Maker Bhavan Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit enabling world-class makerspaces in India. Maker Bhavan has become a hub for hands-on learning and rapid prototyping, equipping students and professionals with the tools to turn ideas into real-world solutions. The conference is also supported by Autodesk and ACM India Council.

Aniruddh Mali aka Maker Guru, who has established four makerspaces in India and a Global Maker said: “This event is not just a competition, but a celebration of India’s maker spirit. Through IAMS 2025, we aim to connect students, faculty, industry, and the larger maker community to ignite a national movement in making, tinkering, and innovation.”

Applications for student participation in Make-a-Thon and Make Fair open until September 7, 2025, at events.iitgn.ac.in/2025/iams. Students selected for these events stand a chance for scholarships to attend the event.