Marwadi University Pioneers Gujarat’s Innovation Landscape, Crossing 750 Patent Milestones

India, 01st September 2025 : Marwadi University, one of India’s leading institutions in higher education and research, has filed over 750 patents through its Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Research (MUIIR). Achieved in the period up to March 2025, with over 550 patents submitted in the last academic year alone, the university became one of the leading makers of intellectual property in the nation. The initiative, which involves participation by over 800 innovators consisting of students, teachers, and industry partners, showcases the university’s commitment to equipping talent and developing implementable solutions to nourish national development in Amrit Kaal.

The patents span diverse fields that address both global priorities and regional needs. They cover key areas connected with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, quality education, sustainable cities, climate action, and industry innovation. Notable innovations include devices for early disease detection, wearable health monitoring systems, biodegradable sanitary products, bioplastic recycling technologies, and advanced medical care devices. For the Rajkot cluster, industry-focused solutions such as IIoT-enabled gateways and testing machines have been developed to modernize processes in the investment casting sector.

Marwadi University is elevating the bar with its efforts and bolstering Gujarat’s stance in intellectual property rights with this move. Furthermore, this university is anticipated to rank high in the top 10 patent-filing universities in India for 2024-25. These milestones are highlighting the institution’s commitment to step forth as a strong support to students and aiding in advancing the research that nurtures the young innovators. It is aligning academic pursuits with the national vision for self-reliance while putting India on the global map.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Sanjeet Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Marwadi University, Rajkot said, “This achievement reflects the dedication and contribution of our innovators that are positioning Marwadi University as a hub of knowledge and creativity. By empowering solutions to solving global and industrial problems, we want to play a significant role in the country’s growth story.“

The university continues to provide its support to industries, organizations, and innovators from around the region, urging them to file for their intellectual property protection and get involved in making the nation’s innovation ecosystem more robust.