Medhavi Skills University Student Clinches Best Spot at Northeast NSS Festival 2025

Mumbai / Sikkim, September 24, 2025 – In a proud moment for Sikkim and Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Ms. Prenisha Thakuri, a second-year B.Tech Computer Science & Engineering student, has secured the 1st position in the Presentation Competition at the North-East NSS Festival 2025. The event was organized by the Regional Directorate of NSS Guwahati, Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in collaboration with Sports & Youth Affair Department, Government of Sikkim, NSS Cell. Participants from eight northeastern states came together at Manan Kendra, Gangtok to compete in the prestigious forum of skills and cultural knowledge.

The North-East NSS Festival is a vital platform for youth empowerment, cultural exchange, and national integration. It brings together students from all eight northeastern states, helping them build confidence and develop soft skills like communication, teamwork, and leadership. The festival also celebrates cultural diversity, promotes volunteerism and social responsibility, and showcases the immense potential of Northeast youth in contributing to society and national development, values that strongly resonate with MSU’s mission of contributing towards nation-building.

Competing on the theme “Culture, Diversity, and Demography of the State,” Prenisha impressed the jury with her confidence, clarity, and deep insights into Sikkim’s cultural richness. She was joined by 10 fellow MSU students who also represented the university in various events and were appreciated for their performances.

The competition where Prenisha excelled was a skill-based Presentation Challenge on the topic “topography/ cultural heritage/ demographic/ flora and fauna of respective states”. It was designed to test not only knowledge but also a candidate’s communication, creativity, and public speaking skills— areas in which MSU has built a strong foundation through its practical and on-the-job learning centric curriculum.

The faculty at MSU played a pivotal role in preparing students for this event. Through workshops, mock presentations, and mentoring sessions, the students were guided to refine their delivery, research, and storytelling skills. This structured support reflects MSU’s larger mission of blending academic rigor with skill-based, practical learning that empowers students to stand out nationally and globally.

Speaking about her achievement, Prenisha Thakuri shared: “Representing Sikkim at the North-East NSS Festival was a proud moment. Preparing for the presentation deepened my understanding of our culture and gave me the confidence to present on such a platform. I am thankful for the encouragement and guidance I have received from my teachers at MSU. It motivates us to go beyond academics and showcase our skills”

Mr. Nawang Lama, HOD at the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at MSU remarked: “Prenisha’s achievement reflects the holistic education we nurture at MSU. Our aim is to shape confident individuals who can apply their knowledge meaningfully, within and beyond the classroom. At MSU, soft skills and communication are integrated into the academic journey right from day one, ensuring that students are well-prepared to compete and thrive on real-world platforms.

This accolade is a reflection of MSU’s commitment to fostering real-world learning, leadership, and cultural awareness among its students.