Indira IVF Hospital Limited Expands Presence in Delhi with New Fertility Clinic in Nangloi

Nangloi, 24th September 2025:

Indira IVF Hospital Limited (“Indira IVF”) has inaugurated its latest addition in Nangloi, further strengthening its presence in the national capital. Located on the Ground Floor, Rattan Park, near Nangloi Metro Station, the clinic is set to improve access to reproductive healthcare for individuals and couples in West Delhi.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. Arvind Vaid, Centre Head of Indira IVF, Patel Nagar, Delhi, as the Guest of Honour. The event also saw the presence of Dr. Rashmi Verma, Centre Head of Indira IVF, Nangloi.

Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF said, “We seek to bridge the gap between awareness and accessibility in fertility care. With the launch of the Nangloi clinic, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to bringing reproductive healthcare closer to people, ensuring that reliable service is available without geographical barriers.”

Dr. Arvind Vaid, Centre Head, Indira IVF, Patel Nagar, Delhi, said, “The Nangloi clinic seeks to address this need by providing comprehensive services and guiding aspiring parents with multiple infertility treatment options”.

Dr. Rashmi Verma, Centre Head, Indira IVF, Nangloi said, “Every patient’s path to parenthood is unique, and it is important that they feel supported and informed throughout their treatment. At this centre, our focus is on delivering reliable service alongside the medical expertise needed to achieve positive outcomes.”

Adding to its network of fertility services across 169 clinics in India as of March 31, 2025, the Nangloi centre seeks to improve access to reproductive care. This expansion enables Indira IVF to meet the needs of a diverse population, providing reliable information and fostering greater awareness about fertility health.